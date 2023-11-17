Save $500 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 in early Black Friday deal

Amazon is offering a whopping $500 discount on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as part of its early Black Friday sale.

Samsung’s foldable phones have come a long way since the launch of the first Galaxy Z Fold. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 debuted as the most mature foldable from the Korean company with enough improvements over its predecessor to remain a top foldable.

But the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still very expensive— something you won’t have to worry about if you purchase it from Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Right now, Amazon is offering a massive $500 discount on the Z Fold 5 with no strings attached. If you fancy a foldable, this deal is made for you.

Get the top foldable without spending top dollar

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a pricey phone, usually costing around $1,799. But right now, Amazon is offering a sweet deal, cutting the price by $500. That means you can snag this top-of-the-line phone for just $1,299.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most expensive smartphones on the market. So, this deal on Amazon is your chance to score some major savings on an already costly phone.

Aside from significant savings, you’ll be getting an all-around top-notch device. The Z Fold 5 packs powerful hardware underneath. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same processor that fuels the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

You also get an enormous 7.6-inch display when unfolded. The gap between the two halves of the internal display is practically nonexistent, and the phone’s new slimmer profile makes it easier to fit in your pocket.

The foldable packs a solid camera system that rivals even the iPhone 15 series. Battery life on the device is also quite respectable.

