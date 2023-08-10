AMD’s fastest gaming CPUs just got even cheaper

AMD’s fastest gaming CPUs, the Ryzen 7000X3D chips, have received some hefty discounts from several retailers, and you can get your hands on them right now.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming PC, you should be considering AMD’s latest and greatest AM5 CPUs. Team Red introduced the concept of a 3D V-Cache with the Ryzen 5800X3D, and has brought it over to their newer-generation CPUs. This will net you heaps more gaming performance, and not hurt your wallet too much, either.

Oddly enough, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is not actually the best CPU for gamers, and instead, the crown belongs to the 7800X3D, which offers similar performance and comes in at a much cheaper price.

Now, the deal has been made even sweeter with a discount on each of the CPUs, in addition to being able to grab a free copy of Starfield while you’re at it.

Where to get Ryzen 7000 discounts

AMD

Amazon has slashed the price of the 7900X3D by 22%, meaning that the CPU is now available for under $500. When you factor in the effective price of the free Starfield code, it gets closer to being just above $400, which is an absolute steal in our books.

A tier down, the Ryzen 7800X3D, the best value-for-money chip you can get, is not discounted at Amazon. Instead, you’ll have to venture over to Newegg in order to seal the deal and get a nice little 12% discount on the CPU. You can even take an additional $10 off with a code, meaning that the CPU now sits at under $400, and even more when factoring in Starfield.

Lastly, you’ll be able to get 24% off the Ryzen 7 7700X at Amazon, which is admittedly less exciting than the previous two CPUs listed here, but a fantastic chip nonetheless. Starfield is also thrown into the mix here, and considering how the title might have heavy CPU usage, it could be a good purchase for those looking for something slightly more modest.

AM5 offers plenty of future-proofing

If AM4 is anything to go by, then picking up a PC that uses the AM5 socket might be a great move, as the company has committed to supporting the socket for just as long as AM4, meaning that years down the line, you will still be able to upgrade your rig.

Sure, the motherboards might be slightly more expensive than Intel’s offerings currently, but the longevity that you will get from the platform is undeniable, and the 3D V-cache chips are a genuine leap in technology that you rarely see in the modern PC market these days. So, these chips are well worth the cost.

