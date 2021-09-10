Far Cry 6 DLC roadmap adds Rambo, Stranger Things, and Danny Trejo

Far Cry 6 is still just under a month away, but Ubisoft has already revealed its post-release content roadmap. Here’s everything that’s coming.

Even though Far Cry 6 won’t be with us until October 7, 2021, Ubisoft has already confirmed its post-launch content roadmap. There’s also a lot to like, especially for long-time fans of the series.

Of course, Far Cry 6 will feature a Season Pass that will bring three additional chapters, with each focusing on a different villain from previous Far Cry games. The villains in Far Cry are often considered some of the best in gaming, so this will be a fun experience for franchise veterans.

Advertisement

The villains are Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5). Each chapter will allow players to delve into the psyche of each villain as they “struggle to escape the horrors of their own minds”. Not only will each episode allow players to understand the villains better, but it will also offer some intense rogue-like gameplay to enhance the core experience.

Episode 1: “Vaas: Insanity” planned for release in November 2021.

Episode 2: “Pagan: Control” planned for release in January 2022.

Episode 3: “Joseph: Collapse” planned for release in March 2022.

Far Cry 6 free content

The roadmap also contains Weekly Insurgencies which will be available once the main campaign is finished. These will involve players putting down new uprisings that spring up from the villain’s remaining henchman. The Weekly Insurgencies can be played solo or over multiplayer.

Advertisement

Additionally, there will be Six Special Operation missions that will take place in a new area and feature brand new gameplay mechanics not seen in the main campaign. The first two missions will be available at launch, with the final four releasing later. The first two confirmed locations are Mesozoico and Maceo.

Next up is three crossover missions featuring guest characters/figures. Each mission will star a different guest, those being Rambo, Danny Trejo, and Stranger Things. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass will not be required to access the Special Operations and Guest Missions.

Read More: Far Cry 6: trailers, features, gameplay, story & platforms

Advertisement

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon returns

Far Cry 6 Season Pass holders will also be able to download the legendary Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon. Originally released in 2013, Blood Dragon is an 80s themed shooter that was a stand-alone DLC for Far Cry 3. Over the years the game has become a cult classic, and many players will relish the opportunity to play it in 4K – or play it for the first time.

PC players will be able to download the original Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon while console and Stadia players will receive the Classic Edition. The updated version also adds the Blood Dragon Set. This includes seven items usable in the Far Cry 6 main campaign, these are:

Advertisement