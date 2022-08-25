AMD Ryzen 7700X and 7600X benchmarks highlight issues for Team Red

The upcoming Ryzen 7000 announcement is mere days away, but we’re seeing some interesting leaked benchmarks for the 7700X and 7600X which showcase powerful performance. But, we’re seeing reports of benchmarking issues.

The launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 chips is coming up pretty fast, and that means that we’re seeing everything from chips being sold on the black market, to these leaked benchmarks, which peer into what kind of performance you can expect from the upcoming generation of CPUs.

The leaks that we have here were from Twitter user Greymon55, who tweeted a cryptic string of numbers that can be construed as Ryzen benchmark leaks. the first two numbers denote the chip, in this case, the Ryzen 7 7700X and the Ryzen 5 7600X, followed by 23, which means Cinebench 23, then 1, which denotes single-core performance, and finally, the first two digits of the score.

However, there appear to be some issues with the CPUs completing the benchmarks fully, which means that other benchmarks like CPU-Z might not be able to run, according to Harukaze5719.

If the benchmarks from Greymon55 hold true, then you can expect performance on a similar level to the Intel i9 12900K for the 7700X, and similar performance to the 12700K, for the 7600X. We still have not seen any benchmarks surface for higher-end chips, so we’re keeping our eyes out for more as it comes.

AMD appears to be running into issues with this particular CPU platform, and has allegedly delayed its official release date by a couple of weeks in order to resolve issues within the AM5 platform’s BIOS.

We can see all of the teething problems from first-generation hardware rearing their head, as this is AMD’s first platform change for over five years since the Ryzen platform was first introduced. Therefore, it might not be quite as smooth and stable as the performance that users have come to enjoy from the AM4 platform as of late.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more about these formidable-looking gaming CPUs, however it looks like all that glitters is not gold for AMD.