AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is being sold on the Chinese black market

An engineering sample of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has found its way onto the Chinese black market ahead of its announcement next week.

A Chinese app currently has an engineering sample for AMD’s next mid-range chip, the Ryzen 5 7600X. This isn’t the first time an engineering sample has found its way onto this type of app, as Goofish and Taobao will occasionally have engineering samples leak onto them.

The chip is currently stated to be about 300MHz slower than initially thought. Rumors now put the Ryzen 5 7600X at around 4.7GHz, but this unit is rated at 4.4GHz. We’ll just have to wait until the official announcement to see what the actual official speed turns out to be.

We do, however, get a good look at the new style of AM5 chip that AMD is now moving to. This includes the new lack of pins, as the person selling the chip rubs his mitts all over it without much issue.

Source: Goofish

AM5 will be using the method that Intel has adopted, which is to put all the pins on the board, while the user can simply just place the CPU onto the motherboard without the risk of bent pins.

The seller currently has the Ryzen 5 7600X at a cost of ¥9999, or about $1500, which is not recommended by anyone to actually purchase at. Even the seller says to contact them first if you’re interested in purchasing.

We’d also recommend not doing this, as we’re incredibly close to a full launch to the Ryzen 7000 chips anyway. Plus, where are you going to find a motherboard that works with it?

A rough translation of the listing is below:

‘I [won’t] sell it, I’ll [just] show you. I don’t have the motherboard anymore. At the request of netizens, the picture has been updated.

‘This is a default 4.4GHz, six-core, and twelve threads [CPU]. If you are interested, click “I want” and chat with me privately.’

With the launch and official reveal coming up very soon, we think that the seller might want to get rid of this particular chip fairly swiftly. As ever, don’t buy production samples, they more than likely won’t work on consumer boards.