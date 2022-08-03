AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch in September

After plenty of speculation and rumors, the official announcement plans for the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have finally leaked.
With rumors circulating around a September 15 release date from leaker wxnod, it appears that WCCFTech has confirmed with their own sources the official release dates and announcements for the hotly anticipated Ryzen CPUs.
In wxnod’s original leaked image, AMD sales reps had a presentation that displayed the 9/15 release date, which the website has now confirmed.
AMD Ryzen 7000 release date
The company plans to announce the Ryzen 7000 chips on August 29, while the press embargo for review will not be lifted until September 13. They will then officially go on sale two days later, on September 15.
- Announced: August 29 (8 PM ET)
- Review embargo: September 13 (9 AM ET)
- On sale: September 15 (9 AM ET)
Along with the announcement, Zen 4’s initial offering will include high-end to mid-range chips, including:
- Ryzen 9 7950X
- Ryzen 9 7900X
- Ryzen 7 7700X
- Ryzen 5 7600X
The 3D V-Cache, which was included with the revision of the Ryzen 7, the 5800X3D, will not be included in these chips and is expected to be included in another revision down the road.
AMD Ryzen 7000 is the upcoming first entry in AMD’s Zen 4 lineup of CPUs, offering improved performance and support for DDR5 RAM, as well as PCIe 5.0 devices. Along with these improvements, AMD will be moving the CPU over to the AM5 design, which will require new motherboards.
The X670 motherboards will launch alongside the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs, but their budget option, the B-series, will not launch until October or November.
AMD Ryzen 7000 leaked specs
- Up to 5.5GHz boost
- PCIe 5.0 support
- 24 PCIe 5.0 lanes on the X670 motherboard
- DDR5 support, no DDR4 support
- RDNA 2 integrated GPU
- This is the same graphical architecture currently powering both current-gen consoles, as well as the Steam Deck
- AM5 socket works with AM4 coolers
- Up to 170W TDP, with a peak performance of 230W
- TDP is the maximum amount of power it’ll use to drive a task, which will then need to be cooled. Pump up the TDP, better performance, but you’ll need a cooler to compensate
- Overall thread gains, when used in multi-threaded tasks, will be 35%:
- 15% more in single thread performance, 25% performance-per-watt gain
- Support for up to 14 USB ports running at 20Gbps
- Wi-Fi 6E support