AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch in September

After plenty of speculation and rumors, the official announcement plans for the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs have finally leaked.

With rumors circulating around a September 15 release date from leaker wxnod, it appears that WCCFTech has confirmed with their own sources the official release dates and announcements for the hotly anticipated Ryzen CPUs.

In wxnod’s original leaked image, AMD sales reps had a presentation that displayed the 9/15 release date, which the website has now confirmed.

The company plans to announce the Ryzen 7000 chips on August 29, while the press embargo for review will not be lifted until September 13. They will then officially go on sale two days later, on September 15.

Announced: August 29 (8 PM ET)

Review embargo: September 13 (9 AM ET)

On sale: September 15 (9 AM ET)

Along with the announcement, Zen 4’s initial offering will include high-end to mid-range chips, including:

Ryzen 9 7950X

Ryzen 9 7900X

Ryzen 7 7700X

Ryzen 5 7600X

The 3D V-Cache, which was included with the revision of the Ryzen 7, the 5800X3D, will not be included in these chips and is expected to be included in another revision down the road.

AMD Ryzen 7000 is the upcoming first entry in AMD’s Zen 4 lineup of CPUs, offering improved performance and support for DDR5 RAM, as well as PCIe 5.0 devices. Along with these improvements, AMD will be moving the CPU over to the AM5 design, which will require new motherboards.

The X670 motherboards will launch alongside the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs, but their budget option, the B-series, will not launch until October or November.

AMD Ryzen 7000 leaked specs