AMD’s Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 launch could be delayed due to BIOS issues

AMD recently announced that they will be unveiling their Ryzen 7000 on August 29, and will be showcasing their next-generation Zen 4 CPUs. However, due to BIOS issues, the official launch could be delayed until September 27.

The highly-anticipated AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs were due to be launched on September 15, according to early reports. However, one poster on the Chiphell forums claims that they have signed an NDA for the Ryzen 7000 processors and that it would have to be re-signed due to a reported delay.

Chiphell

The source of the delay seems to be BIOS issues, according to the forum post (via Google Translate). This is not the first time that AMD will have encountered BIOS issues, as the same was the case for its Zen 3 processors, in addition to the rocky initial launch of the Ryzen lineup as a whole.

Right now, if you were to look at X670 motherboard BIOS’s, WCCFTech reports that there have already been over seven revisions on a particular Gigabyte board, showcasing that the pre-launch BIOS development is looking pretty rocky.

The knock-on effect that this has could mean that the release date of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs could be slightly delayed, which appears to be a very last-minute decision.

The new release date for the Ryzen 7000 CPUs could be on September 27. This is only a few weeks after the initial September 15 leak, however, it should give AMD enough time to get their main BIOS issues resolved if the report via nApoleon, who is Chiphell’s resident reviewer, is true.

A new platform means that AMD might have new challenges to tackle, as the first generation of AM5, it promises to also bring with it a new generation of motherboards, and added functionality compared to AM4.

First-generation hardware is always slightly wonky at launch, especially as the platform-creators figure out the quirks of the new hardware platform that can only be highlighted once wider testing has begun. Early adopters will always pull the short straw, so just set your expectations accordingly if you were to pick up one of the brand-new CPUs for yourself.