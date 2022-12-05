RTX 4070 Ti release date leaked by Italian retailer

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The RTX 4070 Ti will be released on January 5, 2023, according to an Italian retailer, which listed a countdown on their official page.

The RTX 4070 Ti is poised to be the next graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 40-series lineup. It follows up from the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, and is believed to be a renamed version of the RTX 4080 12GB, which has been canceled.

We previously reported that the release date of the RTX 4070 Ti might come in early January, and now those reports have been corroborated by Italian retailer Drako. The retailer has listed a countdown for the GPU that lifts on January 5, in line with the reports that we have previously heard from MegaSizeGPU.

Drako

It’s likely that the RX 4070 Ti will compete in terms of price with AMD’s RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX. However, we still have no official price from this listing.

We expect to hear further news about the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti when Nvidia finally gives their CES keynote. After that, we should have all of the official details about this card. We expect that the “vanilla” RTX 4070 will come slightly later, as will the mid-range RTX 4060.

Still no official specs

The listing itself features the TUF variant of the RTX 4070 Ti from ASUS, so we will be keen to hear more about the GPU once it is officially announced. Unfortunately, we get minimal technical specifications from the product listing.

We know that it will have 12GB of GDDR6X RAM, in addition to three DisplayPort 1.4 ports and two HDMI 2.1 ports. However, all other technical specifications such as CUDA core count and boost/base clocks have been left blank. However, we suspect that the GPU will be almost identical to the canceled RTX 4080 12GB.

With features like Nvidia Reflex and DLSS 3, you could level up your setup with one of these cards, which we expect will be roughly on par with the performance of an RTX 3090 Ti. Be sure to stay tuned as we hear more on the RTX 40-series and all other upcoming graphics cards.