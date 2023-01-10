RTX 4070 Founders Edition packaging leaks online

The Nvidia RTX 4070’s Founders Edition packaging has leaked, and also gives us an insight into the smaller design of the GPU when compared to the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090.

Nvidia’s as-yet-unannounced RTX 4070 is highly anticipated by gamers. However, the recent RTX 4070 Ti came under fire for not having many SKUs released at MSRP. This time around, the vanilla RTX 4070 will be releasing a normal Founders Edition model, as we previously saw with the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070. This leak comes courtesy of YouTube channel RedGamingTech, who showed us their leaked images of the upcoming GPU.

The packaging appears to be similar to previous cards in the lineup, and confirms that the RTX 4070 also will be released with the same 12VHPWR connector that we’ve seen across the range.

Article continues after ad

We also get some physical dimensions of the GPU, however, the leaked imagery cuts off most of them. However, the RTX 4070 Founders Edition will be 112mm wide, which is slightly smaller than other cards in the RTX 40-series lineup.

RTX 4070 might be more power efficient than expected

The RTX 4070 might also use less power than we originally thought. For a while, the latest leaks had the TBP listed at 250W, however, these have now changed to just 200W.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This could imply that Nvidia chose to achieve greater efficiency with the card over a few percentage points of power. We saw results with the RTX 4080 that showcased that the GPU managed to retain the majority of its performance with a cut power target in our review.

Article continues after ad

Considering the sheer power of so many GPUs, this is a welcome change, as having your parts running more efficiently is no bad thing.

Could the RTX 4070 be released in March?

The packaging has now been revealed, so it’s likely that the GPUs will be reaching mass production at some point very soon. If the GPUs are being prepared from around next month, we could see the RTX 4070 launch towards the end of March 2023.