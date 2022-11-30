OneXPlayer 2 revealed: A brand-new Steam Deck competitor with Switch-like joycons

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The Steam Deck competitor market is heating up, and OneXPlayer has just announced the OneXPlayer 2, a brand-new device that seeks to compete with Valve’s blockbuster device.

Remember when we reviewed the Ayaneo Air? Or when took a look at the Logitech G Cloud, or even when we covered the Ayaneo 2 announcement? The handheld market is heating up, and OneXPlayer is looking to bring something slightly different to the table.

Sporting an 8.4-inch screen, in addition to a powerful AMD 6800U with RDNA 2-based Radeon 680M, the OneXPlayer 2 looks to bring a handful of brand-new features that we’ve not yet seen in competitor devices yet. The sticks are hall-sensing, in addition to having a detachable controller on each side, allowing for Nintendo Switch-like play.

The device will be launched on Indiegogo on December 20, with backers set to receive their units in March 2023 at the earliest. Though, you can also pre-order the device directly on its website.

Given the specs, you should expect to be able to run many AAA games at 720p with ease, though its performance at lower wattages will still be a concern until we see brand-new AMD CPUs hit the market.

OneXPlayer 2 specifications

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800U GPU Radeon 680M RAM 16GB / 32GB Storage 512 GB / 1TB / 2TB Screen size 8.4-inches Resolution 2560 x 1600 Battery 65.5Wh Speakers Harman Kardon certified Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wifi 6 Features Kickstand, Detachable controllers, quick charging, expandable storage

OneXPlayer 2 vs Ayaneo 2

For those in the market for a Steam Deck alternative, two of the main options available to you will be the Ayaneo 2, and the OneXPlayer 2. Out of the two, both of them may have similar specifications, but the OneXPlayer has a couple of tricks up its sleeve that the Ayaneo device does not.

The detachable controllers and kickstand could be great for those on the move, and the higher-resolution screen paired with a larger size might make it a great option for those looking for something slightly larger.

However, the Ayaneo 2 does indeed visually look more impressive. In terms of performance, they will both perform similarly. We will reserve final judgment until both devices are in our hands, however.