The Ayaneo 2 offers a gorgeous alternative to the Steam Deck

Ayaneo is preparing for the release of the Ayaneo 2, a brand-new alternative to Valve’s incredibly popular Steam Deck, offering a stunning design.

Ayaneo is no stranger to making powerful handheld PCs, hell, they even beat the Valve Steam Deck to market. Now, just a few months on from the release of the Ayaneo Air, which we praised for its stunning OLED screen, the company is preparing to release its newest device.

The Ayaneo 2 is the first Ayaneo device to launch with the Ryzen 6800U. The Zen-3-based CPU also features RDNA2 graphics, with a TDP of 15-32 watts. The device will also feature full Thunderbolt 4 support, meaning that you’ll be able to hook it up to an external GPU.

The device is also pipped to feature hall-sensing analog sticks and triggers in addition to a large, 7-inch 1200p screen with no bezel. Additional technical specs include LPDDR5 RAM, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

However, one of our favorite things about the device so far is its design. It lacks the trackpads of the Steam Deck. But, it looks slim, ergonomic, and absolutely stunning. Ayaneo has a reputation for high build quality, and if the renders of the Ayaneo 2 are anything to go by, it’s setting itself up to be a stunner.

Its performance also looks impressive, as the company has been releasing YouTube videos of the device’s performance using early samples. It manages to run titles like Forza Horizon 5 at a solid 60FPS.

Ayaneo OS makes its debut

Ayaneo is also launching Ayaneo OS, which is a Linux-based operating system. It will no doubt be using Proton for compatibility with games, much like the Steam Deck does, too. It promises to have more efficient operation in comparison to Windows 11. We also expect that this will be present on the upcoming Ayaneo Next 2.

The Ayaneo 2 launches soon on Indiegogo

The Ayaneo 2 will be available on Indiegogo for early backers, and will start at $949 for early backers. This is more expensive than the Steam Deck, but it offers a great-looking alternative, which boasts a more premium-looking design.

The higher-end models top out with 32GB of RAM for a maximum of $1249, which is fairly expensive. However, you have to consider that you’re essentially getting a fully-fledged PC for this price, not just a games console.