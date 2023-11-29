OnePlus 12 could crush iPhone 15 Pro with ludicrously bright screen

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to debut with the world’s first ‘Oriental Screen,’ capable of reaching a peak brightness of 4500 nits—brighter than any other phone in the market.

OnePlus is not messing around with its next flagship phone. OnePlus 12 is set to launch in China next week, and based on what is known so far, it will be an impressively big upgrade over the OnePlus 11.

The smartphone could even outperform the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro in one key area— display. OnePlus 12 is confirmed to bring an absolutely bonkers 4500-nit display, which is way brighter than any other phone out there.

OnePlus 12 will have the brightest display

Smartphone makers have been upping the ante when it comes to screen brightness. iPhone 15 Pro Max debuted with 2000 nits peak brightness and the Pixel 8 Pro took it a step further with a 2400-nit display.

Currently, the OnePlus Open holds the title for the brightest smartphone in the market, boasting a rated peak brightness of 2800 nits. OnePlus might soon break its own record by introducing a peak brightness of 4500 nits with the upcoming OnePlus 12.

OnePlus says it has achieved this by using a new “Oriental screen,” which has new “X1 luminescent material”.

It’s worth noting that 4500 nits is the advertised peak brightness on OnePlus 12. The actual brightness you experience while using the phone indoors or in other everyday settings may be lower.

Do you need this much brightness on your phone?

A super bright phone screen when you’re out in the sun, but you don’t really need that much brightness most of the time. The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 2000 nits peak brightness is plenty bright for most.

The OnePlus Open’s 2800 nits is very bright. But, the OnePlus 12’s crazy brightness might be a little bit too overkill. We’ll have to see how the phone handles it in real-world usage.