OnePlus 13 leak reveals its battery will outperform the competition

The OnePlus 13 isn’t expected to launch before early next year, but some details are already getting leaked. The latest claims the smartphone will boast a battery that will outperform the competition, at least in terms of raw capacity.

Smartphone news site Gizmochina, citing tipster Smart Pikachu, claims the OnePlus 13 will pack a 6000mAh battery. If true, that’s a big improvement over the OnePlus 12’s 5400mAh battery and will result in increased battery life.

We tested the OnePlus 12 and found its battery is far better than the competition, easily lasting longer than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. We were able to get over 9 hours of screen time from the smartphone and used it for over 24 hours with moderate usage. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max averages 8 hours and 41 minutes.

The OnePlus 13, with a 6000mAh battery, could surpass these numbers. However, raw specs don’t tell the full story.

Battery efficiency depends greatly on the software and the chipset in the phone. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the OnePlus 12 proved to be quite efficient, it remains to be seen how the OnePlus 13’s rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will perform.

OnePlus is also reported to be making changes to the smartphone’s design. The OnePlus 13 might ditch the round camera island seen on the previous generation model. Instead, it will feature a square camera island similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Tipster Yogesh Brar said the phone will also feature a “micro quad-curved panel,” meaning its display will be curved on all four sides. OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any of these details yet, so take them with a pinch of salt. The smartphone is expected to launch in China before making its global debut in early 2025.