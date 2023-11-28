5 ways the OnePlus 12 could beat Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra

OnePlus 12 is gearing up to be a serious contender, packing so much heat that it might even outshine the pricier Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here are the top five ways the OnePlus phone could leave the S24 Ultra in its dust.

OnePlus flagships often punch above their weight. The recent OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10T models have all offered features that are seen in more expensive phones. OnePlus 12 might not be an exception.

Launching sometime in January, the OnePlus 12 could boast some impressive features that could even outshine Samsung’s upcoming premium phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 Ultra are both expected to launch around the same time next year, and they’re both shaping up to be major upgrades over their predecessors. But if you had to choose between the two, the OnePlus 12 might just be the better option.

Read on as we lay down 5 ways OnePlus 12 could be better than the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The OnePlus 12 could be brighter than the S24 Ultra

OnePlus

OnePlus is making huge improvements in its upcoming flagship’s display. Reports suggest the OnePlus 12 will feature a large 6.82-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main highlight, however, is the brightness, with expectations set at a maximum of 2,600 nits.

This would make the phone brighter than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is rumored to have 2,500 nits peak brightness. The phone also beats the 2,400-nit Pixel 8 Pro. What about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you ask? The iPhone is rated for a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, so the OnePlus 12 clearly outshines it by a mile.

Faster charging and large battery

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra should bring improvements in many areas but one thing will remain the same— charging speed. The Korean company isn’t particularly fond of fast charging and relies on slow and steady 25W-45W charging speeds for its premium phones. This is not just the case with Samsung, Apple and Google phones don’t charge very quickly either.

OnePlus, on the other hand, is a company that loves fast charging. Last year’s OnePlus 11 debuted with 100W charging support in most markets and 80W in the States. The OnePlus 12 might retain the same charging capability, meaning you will be able to charge it at almost double the speed of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The bigger upgrade could be in the wireless charging department. According to a report, the OnePlus 12 could bring 50W wireless charging support. This is far better than the expected 15W support on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

OnePlus could also pack a larger battery on the phone, bumping it from 5,000mAh to 5,400mAh. The S24 might retain a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 12 could bring loads of RAM

Android phone makers are packing more and more RAM into their devices. Lesser-known phones like Redmagic 8S Pro and Realme GT 5 are already offering a whopping 24GB of RAM, and the OnePlus 12 might soon follow suit.

Samsung’s S24 Ultra is expected to stick to 16GB of RAM. That doesn’t mean it won’t be as powerful as the OnePlus 12, but the extra RAM could give the OnePlus a boost in gaming performance.

OnePlus 12 might be easier to use in the rain

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably had times when water droplets land on your phone screen and start messing with things. OnePlus has figured out a way to fix that with “Rainwater Touch Control”. This new tech uses a special chip and some clever tricks to ignore water droplets and keep your phone working smoothly, even in the rain.

This feature was first introduced with the China-only OnePlus Ace 2 but the upcoming OnePlus 12 should also get this feature.

It could cost much less

You’ll see a big difference in price between the OnePlus 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. OnePlus phones have always been cheaper than Samsung’s. The OnePlus 11 starts at $699, while the S23 Ultra usually costs $1,199.

You might be able to get almost every S24 Ultra feature on the OnePlus 12 for under $1,000. The smartphone will pack the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as the S24 Ultra and feature a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. As we have already discussed, the battery and display of the OnePlus 12 are expected to be superior to those of the S24 Ultra.

OnePlus 12 to be an all-rounder

Based on what we know so far, the OnePlus 12 is going to be an impressively big upgrade. The smartphone is slated to bring a larger and brighter display. The camera system is also being treated with a brand-new Sony Lytia sensor. These improvements make the OnePlus 12 a serious contender for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and even the iPhone 15 Pro Max.