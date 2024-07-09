OnePlus leak reveals massive battery boost for next-gen phones

OnePlus is working on phones with up to 7000mAh battery, according to a leak. That’s more than any other OnePlus phone on the market.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, known for their accurate smartphone leaks, claimed that OnePlus’ future phones will get a 7000mAh battery. The tipster didn’t reveal which phone will get the battery boost, but hinted it could arrive on a mid-range phone.

A 7000mAh battery is certainly huge, given that most phones max out at 5000mAh. For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4441mAh unit. While this would certainly be a nice-to-have feature if true, OnePlus isn’t the first phone to push it to 7000mAh.

Phones like the Samsung Galaxy F62 and M51 have debuted with the same battery capacity. Beyond mainstream phones, you’ll find rugged phones from manufacturers like Oukitel and Ulefone, which even feature batteries with over 20,000mAh capacity.

However, a 7000mAh battery would be a first for OnePlus phones. The brand has recently been increasing the battery capacity of its devices.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which debuted in China in late June, packs a 6100mAh unit, while the OnePlus 13, rumored to launch early next year, is reported to feature a 6000mAh unit.

The OnePlus 12 packs a 5400mAh battery that crushed it in our tests, lasting well over 9 hours of screen time. This is even after we threw some heavy gaming and video recording sessions at it.

The slightly more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R ups the ante with an even bigger 5500mAh battery. In our testing, the 12R delivered over 10 hours of screen time. Both phones also support 80W wired charging, which can juice up the phone to 100% in around 30 minutes.