Nvidia RTX 4080 & 4090 get surprise price cuts in the EU & UK

Nvidia’s new flagship GPUs, the RTX 4080 and 4090 have gotten a minor price cut in the EU, indicating that Team Green could be altering the prices across the board.

Nvidia’s RTX 4090 and 4080 have completely blown the performance metrics and thoroughly impressed everyone – including ourselves.

We’ve pointed out that the pricing remains high, especially since AMD announced that they’d be undercutting Nvidia by about 500-ish dollars for their top-end, potentially similarly performing card.

While the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX have been received with open arms thanks to their sub-$1000 pricing, the Nvidia 4080 and 4090 have been inundated with a haze of controversy. Pricing issues pale compared to the melting power cables and fire hazards that Nvidia is now investigating.

However, in the EU, the pricing on Nvidia’s own Founders Edition cards has dropped by 5%. As pointed out by the French publication Cowcotland, the price reduction seems to be limited to EU countries at the time of writing.

RTX 4090 & 4080 price drop

France

The reductions to the Founders Edition cards are:

€1949 to €1859 for the RTX 4090

€1469 to €1399 for the RTX 4080

A 5% drop might not sound a lot on paper, but already dropping the pricing of the 4090 by €100 so soon after launch potentially indicates that Nvidia will be reducing the pricing elsewhere in the world. It also means we can expect to see manufacturers like Zotac, MSI, and Asus begin to lower the pricing on the GPUs as well.

Germany

Dexerto has verified that this price decrease has happened in other parts of the world, with Germany and Spain also reflecting the price decrease.

Spain

UK pricing changes

Despite the country’s insistence, it appears the EU pricing has also made its way over to the UK. The RTX 4080 and 4090 have both seen a decrease of around £70 for the RTX 4080 and £50 for the 4090. This could potentially be to volatility in currency prices, but we have no official word.

With the US price standing as it is, both at $1199.99 and $1599.99 for the 4080 and 4090 – respectively – Nvidia still hasn’t matched the prices worldwide. Both the EU and UK will still have to pay a premium on the devices, despite the decrease.