Where to buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs: Release date, price & more

Looking for where to buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know, and where to buy the upcoming chips.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are currently set to release on October 20. Along with this, Intel’s brand-new Z790 motherboards are also due to go live. If you’ve got your eye on these brand-new CPUs, you’ll also need to pick up a brand-new motherboard to go alongside it.

We’ve assembled everything that you need to know about these upcoming CPUs, including where to buy them once they are finally released.

Where to buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs

You can buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs at all good PC parts vendors. The CPUs will finally be released on October 20th. We’re anticipating there to be a fairly ample supply of the CPUs upon release. It’s likely that the chips will not sell out immediately.

We’ll be placing all of the links you need to order one of these brand-new CPUs as soon as they go live.

How much are Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs?

Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will begin at just $309 for the Core i5-13600KF. However, if you’re looking for the highest-end chip, the i9-13900k, it’ll set you back a cool $659 USD.

Intel’s pricing for the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs is not too different from the price point that Alder Lake managed to hit, meaning that they are extremely competitive against AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series.

CPU Price Intel Core i9-13900K $659 Intel Core i9-13900KF $564 Intel Core i7-13700K $449 Intel Core i7-13700KF $429 Intel Core i5-13600K $329 Intel Core i5-13600KF $309

When will Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake be released?

Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will launch on October 20, 2022. This will come along with new-generation Z790 motherboards, which you will also need to pick up, too.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake specifications

Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs have incredibly impressive specifications, and we’ve got everything that you need to know about the upcoming CPUs. For now, the lowest-end 13th Gen CPU you can buy is the i5-13600KF, which lacks integrated graphics. If you are not too bothered about having integrated graphics, you can just buy the KF variants.

CPU Cores (P&E) P-Core Base / Boost Clock E-Core Base / Boost Clock Cache (L2/L3) TDP Price Intel Core i9 13900K(F) 24C/32T (8+16) 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 2.2 / 4.3 GHz 68MB (32 + 36) 125W $564 (KF) / $659 (K) Intel Core i7-13700K(F) 16C/ 24T (8+8) 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 2.5 / 4.2 GHz 54MB (24+30) 125W $429 (KF) / $449 (K) Intel Core i6-13600K(F) 14C/20T (6+8) 2.5 / 5.1 GHz 2.6 / 3.9 GHz 44MB (20+24) 125W $329 (KF) / $309 (K)

Raptor Lake has full PCIe 5.0 support for compatibility with RTX 40-series GPUs, including the recently-released RTX 4090. You will also have dual DDR4 and DDR5 support, with the platform supporting both. You’ll just need to pick up an appropriate 700-series motherboard in order to use your preferred RAM configuration.

We’re expecting further details on Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs soon. We’re expecting that around CES that Intel will reveal further SKUs in the CPU stack.

K vs KF: What does it mean?

Intel CPUs come in several different flavors, usually denoted by the letters after the model number. A model number with no letters means that the cores are locked, and that you will not be able to overclock them. “K” denotes that the CPU is unlocked, and overclockable. “F” means that the CPU lacks integrated graphics. “KF” means that the CPU is overclockable, but lacks integrated graphics.

No letters = Not overclockable

K = Overclockable

F = No integrated graphics

KF = Overclockable, no integrated graphics

How are Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs?

Right now, we’re expecting that the i5-13600K will perform similarly to the Intel Core i9-12900K, meaning that there are oodles of performance under the hood of these upcoming CPUs.

Right now, we’re eagerly awaiting further benchmarking data in order to understand just how quick these CPUs will be.

