Nvidia GeForce Now finally gets Xbox Game syncing alongside deal for new subscribers

Nvidia’s GeForce Now subscription service has finally received Xbox Game Syncing, and they’ve launched a deal for new subscribers to celebrate.

While Microsoft was in the midst of acquiring Activision Blizzard, they also signed a deal with Nvidia to bring Xbox Game Pass games to the cloud streaming platform.

Over a dozen games have been made available for a couple of months now, but the ability to sync your saves across platforms has been missing.

Until now, that is, as GeForce Now finally added Xbox Game Syncing and they’ve launched a deal for new subcribers to celebrate.

GeForce Now can finally sync saves across platforms

On November 16, 2023, Nvidia revealed that people who subscribe by purchasing a 6-Month sub will receive three months of PC Game Pass for free.

This new deal is to celebrate the launch of Xbox Game Syncing and their addition of even more Xbox Game Pass games for people to enjoy through the platform.

Xbox Game Syncing on GeForce Now will allow users to start their game on a PC or Xbox and continue right where they ended on basically every other device that they decide to use.

To sign into your Xbox account and begin syncing, head over to the connections tab in the GFN app or web browser.

With the subscription, players will be able to enjoy some of the top Xbox Game Pass titles through a cloud-based rig running a GeForce RTX 4080, complete with ray tracing and DLSS 3 enabled on supported games.

The blog says that they’re adding 18 new games to the platform as well, with five new Xbox Game Pass titles already added.

