Nothing Phone 2a: Estimated specs, rumored price & more

Nothing Phone 2a is an upcoming budget smartphone, slated to launch in early 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Nothing managed to turn heads with its first smartphone— Phone 1. The flashy LED lights and transparent design set the phone apart from the competition. The latest Nothing Phone 2 maintains essentially the same design but brings much better specifications.

The existing Nothing phones are solid options in the mid-range segment. However, the Carl Pei-led startup seems ready to unveil a more budget-friendly smartphone soon— Nothing Phone 2a.

The smartphone will join the Nothing Phone 2 and the upcoming Phone 3, similar to how Google’s Pixel 7a complements the pricier Pixel 8 and 8 Pros. Rumors suggest it packs a MediaTek processor and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Nothing Phone 2a might look a lot different from its more expensive siblings, featuring a redesigned camera module and fewer LED lights.

Below we have gathered everything known about the Nothing Phone 2a, including its price, rumored specs, and expected release timeline.

Nothing Phone 2a: Rumored release timeline

Nothing

Nothing has not officially revealed any details about its upcoming budget phone. The release date of the device is also anyone’s guess at the moment, with rumors suggesting a launch sometime in February.

Leaker Yogesh Brar gives a more specific timeline, claiming that Nothing is planning to release the smartphone during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) event in Barcelona. The annual event starts on February 26 and concludes on February 29. If the leaks hold any water, the Nothing Phone 2a should be launched during this time.

Nothing Phone 2a: Estimated price and availability

The Nothing Phone 2a is supposed to be a scaled-down version of the Phone 2. It’s safe to say that the smartphone will cost less than the $600 Phone 2. Many leaks speculate that the Phone 2a will be priced at around $400, including this report from Laptop Mag.

If true, this would make the Nothing Phone 2a a serious competitor to the Samsung Galaxy A54. The upcoming OnePlus 12R might also be impacted.

According to SmartPrix, the Nothing Phone 2a will be offered in Black and White color options. The smartphone will reportedly be available in Japan, India, Europe, and Global regions. While the report doesn’t explicitly mention the US, “Global” might suggest the phone is headed to the States as well.

Nothing Phone 2a: Design and display

Nothing

Design is what makes Nothing smartphones unique. The company came into existence with the aim of “making tech fun again,” and it has somewhat managed to do so with its products. Both the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 feature a design like no other, with a semi-transparent back and LED light interface.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a might not stray a far from the company’s existing design philosophy. However, it might not look the same as the existing Nothing phones.

Leaker Dylan Rousell recently posted a video on X, showcasing the schematics of the Phone 2a. As seen in the video, Nothing Phone 2a will get a redesigned back with a circular camera module. The phone may have two horizontally placed cameras.

Nothing also appears to have dialed back on the LED lights. While the Nothing Phone 2 boasts 32 LED lights on the back, referred to as the Glyph Interface, the Phone 2a seems to have only 3 of them.

The display on the Phone 2a might remain similar to the Phone 2, though. The smartphone will bring a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1084×2412 pixels resolution, claims SmartPrix, citing popular tipster Kamila Wojciechowska.

Nothing Phone 2a: Rumored specs

Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a is reported to be powered by a mid-range MediaTek processor. SmartPrix says the smartphone could feature the Dimensity 7200 under the hood. The 4nm chipset promises 5G support, game optimizations, and high battery efficiency.

The camera hardware includes a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 1/1.5″ main sensor, teaming up with a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76″ ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, on the front, the phone is expected to rock Sony’s 32MP IMX615 shooter. Nothing Phone 2 and even the Phone 1 has a similar camera setup.

Nothing might introduce the Phone 2a in 128GB/256GB storage options and 8GB of RAM. The device could run Android 14 on the software and receive at least 3 major Android updates. It should pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging. We don’t expect wireless charging on the smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2a might be worth waiting for

While there’s no official info available, the leaks and rumors suggest Nothing Phone 2a will offer a good bounce for the ounce. It could be a great option for those looking for a budget smartphone that offers all the essential features.

