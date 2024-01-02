Nothing Phone 2a price leaks & it’s cheaper than we thought

The affordable Nothing Phone 2a might come in two storage variants and look to compete with affordable mid-range Android phones.

Nothing is looking to add a new Android smartphone to its lineup. The rumored Nothing Phone 2a has been in the news for some time, and the latest leaks suggest that this upcoming smartphone could be cheaper than we thought.

Roland Quandt, a tipster with a credible record, has hinted that the Phone 2a might come in two memory and storage combinations. These could be 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB combinations. In line with the predecessors, the Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to come in White and Black colors.

He further hinted that Nothing Phone 2a’s base variant’s tentative price might be below 400 Euros, while the 12GB variant is expected to be higher. This aligns with the previous leaks suggesting that the Nothing Phone 2a could be an affordable premium smartphone.

He didn’t hint at the global pricing of the phone, nor did he reveal the suggestive price of the top-end variant. However, if this leak is accurate, the Nothing Phone 2a might launch at a sub-$400 starting price.

While the company has yet to confirm the existence of Nothing Phone 2a, it is expected to resemble its previous two phones and have Nothing’s Glyph interface. The Nothing Phone 2a is rumored to be the first phone from Nothing with a MediaTek SoC.

Disruptive pricing and the OnePlus connection

Nothing Nothing Phone 2

The fact that Nothing is looking to introduce an affordable variant of its flagship phone is not surprising. But had it been any other company, introducing a mass-market phone could be seen as a natural evolution.

However, with Nothing’s founder Carl Pei, along with more than a few members of core teams having a OnePlus connection, it is natural for people to draw parallels in the strategies of the two brands.

OnePlus, which started as a market disruptor, quickly increased the pricing ladder and later decided to introduce a sub-brand. It introduced many phones under the Nord lineup and flooded the market with various devices.

Nothing has had a similar strategy, though it has always focused on practical industrial design and might be planning to introduce a mass-market device that sells in numbers and adds to the company’s revenue.