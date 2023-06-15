New Steam UI update is live & some people are not happy

After a few weeks of beta testing, the new Steam UI update has landed for the general public. In typical online fashion, there’s been a mixed response.

It’s been a few years since Valve updated Steam’s overall look. From the khaki green and beige to its new deep blue, Steam has never looked better. After a few weeks of testing, it’s now live to the general public.

However, some users are finding that the update has broken a variety of things, including even loading at all on Linux.

Article continues after ad

The response has been varied, from a tepid pleased, to calling for a rollback. The update hasn’t been as divisive as it has been on Linux, where users are reporting that the native Steam app on Pop_OS! and Ubuntu is now stuck in a permanent loading cycle.

This is a shot in the foot for Valve, who is determined to ensure Linux becomes the new norm. It’s the OS behind the Steam Deck, as well as developing a translation layer, Proton, to have Windows-based games run without any additional work.

Article continues after ad

Others are also reporting that things like skins, which can completely change the Steam UI to how the user wants, no longer work either. Skins have been part of Steam for years, and having it broken has riled up some players.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some users who use niche features like silently loading up Steam, so it doesn’t immediately pop up on booting your PC, are now reporting that this feature doesn’t work either. Another few players are also saying that there’s a significant delay between clicking the icon in the start bar tray and Steam appearing on the screen. However, a helpful player pointed out it’s possibly an AMD driver issue.

Article continues after ad

The response isn’t all bad

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as the new update has plenty of people who love it and seem to be having no issues with using it. As with any software update, things are going to be broken for some edge cases, but as of right now, there are no real major bugs breaking the whole app.

An interesting tidbit that was brought up is that the macOS version of Steam is still running under Rosetta 2, Apple’s Intel to Apple Silicon translation software. However, with the new Game Porting Toolkit, some users might not even want the native app anymore regardless.

Article continues after ad

If you already have Steam open and haven’t closed it in a while, do so. After you’ve closed it and restarted the app, you’ll have the new update in place. It should also automatically update if you’re booting up your PC for the first time that day.