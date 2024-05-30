Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024): Which could be better?

Rumors are heating up for both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr Plus (2024), so we’ve rounded up everything we know so far to determine which upcoming foldable could be the better buy.

Samsung and Motorola are expected to update their foldable phone lineup by introducing Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). Both upcoming phones are expected to come with improvements to both design and internal specs.

While Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 was the most popular foldable phone in 2023, Motorola’s Razr lineup is not to be underestimated.

With a wealth of rumored similarities from design to chipset and more, we’ve broken down everything we know so far about both devices.

Expected price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to begin at $999 – the same price as its predecessor. Rumors suggest that the Z Flip 6 could be $110 more expensive, which means that the phone could start at $1199 at launch.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is also rumored to launch at a starting price of $999 – the same as its predecessor. However, it’s reported that Motorola might upgrade the base storage to 256GB, an improvement compared to the 2023 Motorola Razr Plus.

Availability & release window

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to launch at the next Unpacked Event on July 10 in Paris. However, some reports contradict this, suggesting that the launch event will take place on July 24 – two days before the start of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Motorola Razr Plus is expected to launch in the first week of June, and the phone may be available to purchase around the end of the month. So, Motorola’s foldable will be the first to enter the market.

Rumored specifications

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr Plus 2023

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to look almost identical to its predecessor. A process of gradual and iterative improvements has helped Samsung’s Flip phone get a refined and easily identifiable design.

The phone is rumored to have a 6.7-inch foldable primary screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. The primary display on the phone could use an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover screen may have a smaller sAMOLED panel.

Interestingly, Samsung may deploy twin-chipset strategy for this phone and use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as well as the Exynos 2400 SoC. This means some regions may get the Snapdragon variant while the rest will get the Exynos-powered device.

The phone may get a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It is reported that Samsung may offer a massive upgrade in the camera specs of this upcoming phone by replacing the 12MP camera with a 50MP snapper.

Premium vs economy

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr Plus 2023

Motorola uses a strategy different from Samsung’s regarding hardware specifications and pricing for its flip foldable phone. It has two different devices – the affordable one is Motorola Razr, while the premium variant is Motorola Razr Plus. This helps in targeting different price bands using relevant hardware specifications.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus might ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Motorola may launch a 512GB version of the device. Meanwhile, the cheaper Moto Razr 2024 may have a Mediatek Dimensity 7300X Soc.

It may pack a 6.9-inch primary folding display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz screen refresh rate. The external display may be slightly bigger, measuring 4 inches, and this may also be a POLED panel with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

The phone may draw power from a 4,000 mAh battery. It may have two 50MP camera sensors on the external display, and a 32 MP selfie camera may be housed under a hole punch cutout on the inner display.

The two devices may be highly similar in specifications, design, and pricing. Moreover, both brands are expected to add iterative updates to these upcoming foldable phones while upgrading features and specifications.

That said, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is shaping up to be a clone of its predecessor without updates worth noticing. On the other hand, Motorola’s Razr Plus is expected to come with a larger external display, which could come in handy in responding to messages, alerts, and even emails.

As a user looking to reduce their screen time, this is an extremely helpful update. Moreover, a better set of camera specs coupled with more storage options may have you click more pictures and shoot more videos.

Which phone should you buy?

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Moto Razr Plus 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will run on AI-infused OneUI Android skin. This adds many additional features that may come in handy if you’re a content creator or a photography enthusiast. We’ve tested a lot of Samsung devices in the past and found that the camera performance is better than that of Motorola devices in the same category.

Samsung is also known to offer a long software update cycle. On the other hand, timely software and security updates are not Motorola’s forte.

That said, Motorola’s Android skin is not as heavily customized as Samsung’s OneUI and is liked by users who prefer a simple layout. Motorola tries keeping MY UX closer to the stock Android look and feel and adds flair and design.

The external display on the Motorola Razr 2023 was more feature-rich and functional than its Samsung counterpart. We expect Motorola to add more features and make it more useful.

Though both devices have their own perks, picking up one largely depends on your use case and firmware choice. But, if longevity is what you are looking for, the Z Flip 6 could be the one for you.