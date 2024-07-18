Xiaomi Mix Flip: Everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Mix Flip will take on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Moto Razr Plus 2024 when launched. Here’s everything you need to know about Xiaomi’s upcoming flip-styled foldable phone.

Xiaomi is not new to foldable smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker is selling a Galaxy Z Fold rival in China already, and now it’s getting ready with a Galaxy Z Flip rival.

The Mix Flip is Xiaomi’s first attempt at a flip-style phone. Moreover, looking at how Xiaomi’s founder and CEO Lei Jun is teasing the device and its features on Twitter/X, this could be the first Xiaomi foldable phone to see an international release.

Article continues after ad

Release window

Based on what we see in Jun’s posts, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is likely to be released on July 19 in China. The Mix Flip will be one of the several products the company is slated to announce – including a super thin Mix Fold 4.

Article continues after ad

That said, the details about the global release are murky right now. Xiaomi might reveal its plans during the launch event, so we might not have to wait long.

Reports claim that the Mix Flip, with a codename Ruyi, is headed for the global markets instead of the Mix Fold. However, there was no timeline attached to these leaks.

Article continues after ad

Pricing expectations are still up in the air

Xiaomi

There are no reports around the expected price of the Mix Flip. Moreover, since this is a new lineup of foldable phones from the company, we can’t refer to the historical prices.

That said, Xiaomi is known for its aggressive pricing strategy. A large part of its success can be attributed to its policy of undercutting the price of leading brands. This has helped Xiaomi gain a foothold in highly competitive and price-sensitive markets like Brazil and India.

Article continues after ad

If we look at the Mix Fold’s rivals – Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024, they are priced at $1100 and $1000, respectively. Looking at the rumored specifications and competition products, it’s safe to assume that the Mix Flip could be priced from $900 to $1100.

Article continues after ad

Pricing the phone too low may suggest that the phone is “cheap” and may go against Xiaomi’s policy of affordable premium devices. At the same time, a higher pricing than the established brands would mean that the device could be dead on arrival.

Article continues after ad

Rumored specifications, design, & features

Xiaomi

Thanks to the recent flurry of tweets from Lei Jun, we have a fair idea of the specifications and know what the phone might look like.

In one of his posts on X, Jun said that the phone will have a “highly functional flagship outer screen that lets you do more without even flipping it open,” suggesting that the cover display will be more feature-rich and will not force you to “open” the phone frequently.

Article continues after ad

A vertically aligned dual camera setup can also be seen on the cover display, which fully covers the outer flap. A report from GizmoChina says that the phone will have a 4.01-inch cover display. Coupled with thin and uniform bezels, this display is already making the 3.4-inch cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 outdated.

Article continues after ad

Xiaomi

The report further says that the Mix Flip’s dual camera setup will include a 50-megapixel primary and a 60-megapixel 2x telephoto, and the phone will be sold in three color options – black, white, and purple. Xiaomi is expected to continue offering its Leica-partnered camera optics, which are present on most other premium Xiaomi devices.

Article continues after ad

Lei Jun has already revealed that the Mix Flip will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood with a vapor chamber for cooling to keep the thermals in check.

TechRadar claims that the 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display on the Mix Flip will be slightly bigger than the 6.7-inch display of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the device will house a 4,780mAh battery with 67W rapid charging. According to GizmoChina, the Mix Flip will be available with 12 GB and 16 GB of RAM options and up to 1 TB of storage options.

Article continues after ad

Analysis: It’s not all in the hardware

We are used to seeing aggressively priced premium devices from Xiaomi; we expect the same tradition to continue with the Mix Flip. However, the availability and software support leaves much to be desired.

Article continues after ad

Most Xiaomi devices are only available in limited regions. Though you may be able to import these phones from various e-commerce stores, you may never get any after-sales support.

Additionally, the recent switch from MIUI to HyperOS has been challenging, with various users expressing disappointment over buggy software. We hope that these issues are ironed out as powerful hardware and a beautiful design are a job only half done.