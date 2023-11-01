Upgrade your PC storage with this speedy Samsung SSD deal at Amazon

Looking to boost your PC storage? Samsung’s speedy 990 Pro SSD can be had at bargain prices over at Amazon before Black Friday.

Everyone dreads getting the message to say you’re running out of storage. It’s that moment when you have to either consign some of your games and programs to the older and slower HDD, or accept that you are going to need some more SSD storage.

This deal from Samsung sees the speedy 990 Pro SSD prices slashed, making it an excellent offer for those looking for more PC storage.

It’s one of the fastest drives we’ve tested

For those facing this exact problem, or for those looking to build a new and upgraded PC rig, a last-minute Halloween deal might be exactly what you need, as the Samsung 990 PRO Series 2TB drive is at a historically low price.

This SSD promises improvements over the older 980, offering read/write speeds up to 55% faster than the previous model, and better power efficiency. Our review of the Samsung 990 Pro praised its performance, noting it was excellent for improving loading times in games such as Final Fantasy XIV and Cyberpunk 2077. The only real downside was the hefty price point, which this sale handily remedies.

Our reviewer noted that the Samsung 990 Pro maxes out PCIe 4 bandwidth, but managed to stay below 72 degrees Celsius, even without the optional heatsink. So users of the Samsung 990 Pro can enjoy enhanced performance with no thermal throttling.

The Samsung 990 Pro is a great choice for an SSD upgrade, a new install, or even in a PlayStation 5, and will certainly last most users well until PCIe 5 becomes mainstream.

