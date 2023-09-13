First look at MW2 2009 maps in Modern Warfare 3 revealed

Sledgehammer Games shared footage and images of MW2 (2009) remastered maps in Modern Warfare 3.

It has been confirmed that all 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. And surprisingly, only six of MW2’s iconic maps have received a remastered version over the years.

Two of the most popular, Highrise and Favela, both received remakes. However, it’s still been around 10 years since either beloved environment was featured in a COD title. And Skidrow and Estate never got remade despite being popular.

Modern Warfare 3 provides a perfect chance for series veterans to revisit their favorite locales. Yet several maps were in desperate need of a facelift, so here’s how the devs went about faithfully modernizing all 16 6v6 battlegrounds.

Modern Warfare 3 remastered MW2 (2009) maps

Sledgehammer Games’ Art Director Matt Abbott and Design Director Zach Hodson spoke about their thought process while designing MW3.

Hodson emphasized the team’s desire to marry the movement and gunplay of older games with that of the newer games.

Or as Abbot explained: “How are we going to make the best versions of those maps that people have ever played? Because that’s what we want as fans.”

The devs also confirmed that along with the 16 6v6 maps, there will be four battle maps. Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 and 2 will both introduce three new 6v6 maps, and the devs confirmed there will be over 12 new maps over the course of the seasonal content plan.

Here is a first look at the final result of that process.

Terminal

Activision

Afghan

Activision

Quarry

Activision

Scrapyard

Activision

Favela

Activision

Derail

Activision

Rundown

Estate

Skidrow

Activision

Highrise

Karachi

Activision

Invasion

Activision

Rust

Activision

Players will have a chance to play these maps for themselves during the Modern Warfare 3 beta. Make sure to check out our early access guide for official dates and how to get involved.