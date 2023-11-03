Mortal Kombat 1 players baffled by release schedule for Omni-Man & Tremor

Players are scratching their heads at the piecemeal release for MK1’s eagerly-anticipated Omni-Man and Tremor DLC.

On November 2, WB Games and developer NetherRealm finally showcased more of Omni-Man in action in MK1 with a gameplay trailer. The brand-new Kameo character, Tremor, received a bit of the spotlight as well.

Of course, the final few moments of the trailer confirmed the DLC’s release date and stated that Omni-Man will be available in early access “starting November 9.” This only offers a small piece of the information, however.

Early access on November 9 will be rewarded to those who’ve purchased the Kombat Pack. Omni-Man’s wide release goes live a week later on November 16. According to a press release, “Tremor will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and for standalone purchase on November 20.” The longer wait for Tremor has caused a bit of confusion among community members.

MK1 fans question need for drip-feed Omni-Man and Tremor releases

In response to discourse about the release dates on Reddit, one person wrote, “I don’t really get why Tremor is being released a week after Omni-man.”

Others shared similar thoughts, as another MK1 fan wondered why multiple release dates are needed for “two characters [who] can just be released on the same day.”

One user posited it may have something to do with feigning the appearance of more content. “Drop both at the same time and you only get one influx of returning people. Stagger the release and you keep the momentum going a bit longer.”

WB Games Tremor hits MK1 days after the Omni-Man release.

The news is especially baffling since datamining (via Interloko) has hinted that Tremor will play an integral part in Omni-Man’s combo trials.

If nothing else, such releases are a prime example of why some people choose to wait before digging into new games. As one fan put it, “This is why I wait for them to do Komplete editions.”