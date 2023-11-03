Get ready for Modern Warfare 3 with $120 off 2TB Xbox Expansion Card

Modern Warfare 3 has just launched and its size clocks in at almost half an Xbox Series S. Thankfully, there’s $120 off a 2TB Xbox Expansion Card.

The other day I was downloading a relatively new game and was shocked when it came in at 6GB big. Modern Warfare 3, once every component has been installed can come in at 235GB. That’s almost half of what the Xbox Series S has in total.

Thankfully, Black Friday is a good time to get the boring things, like an Expansion Card for your Xbox. Best Buy has the 2TB version with $120 off, while the 1TB is $70 off, bringing them down to a more reasonable price of $279.99 and $149.99.

Microsoft and Seagate’s partnership to develop the storage hardware was met with criticism when it launched due to the high prices. Thankfully, we’ve seen these come down in price more and more over the last few months.

Get a 2TB Xbox Expansion Card with $120 for all those Game Pass titles

Microsoft

Modern Warfare 3 shouldn’t be the only reason you get one of these either. The massive bounty of titles on Game Pass often suck up space on the Xbox Series consoles. While old titles can be stored on an external HDD, Xbox Series X|S games require that SSD.

Game Pass is on a roll at the moment, and constantly having to look at the storage setting page can get old, very quickly. Rather than readjusting games around your big splashy new AAA title, having that extra 2TB bolted on is a blessing.

The Expansion Cards are super easy to install as well, with a simple plug-and-play aspect to it. As soon as it is slotted into the console, it’ll make the adjustments for you, with very little setup required.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.