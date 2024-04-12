Tech

Modders give Portal RTX a performance boost on Steam Deck

Rosalie Newcombe
Screenshot of the Portal RTX mode by NightSightProductions running on Steam Deck, while on the screen of a Steam Deck.NightSightProductions

Portal RTX has received a performance boost on Steam Deck, making it run up to 60FPS, thanks to a new fan-made mod.

Back in 2022, Portal got a significant update which resulted in Portal RTX, free DLC available to anyone with a copy of the original game. Portal RTX showcased Nvidia’s then-most recent upscaling and ray-tracing tech, from Reflex to DLSS 3. However, its performance on the Steam Deck left much to be desired, until modding team NightSightProductions got their hands on it.

Through some clever tinkering of the in-game settings, NightSightProductions were able to make Portal RTX playable on Steam Deck. Although they were able to achieve a stable 30FPS, this came with the downside of the game running at a measly 846 x 486 resolution. Now, the same team of modders has done it again, giving Portal RTX a significant boost on the Valve handheld.

NightSightProductions has managed to get Portal RTX to run at 720p, sitting around 50 to 60FPS, leagues above the previous 30FPS achievement. They’ve managed this impressive feat by taking code from the brand-new Nvidia Remix GitHub post, which brought with it additional RADV support, and adding it to Portal RTX. The increased RADV support likely improves performance, as the Steam Deck is powered by AMD GPUs which rely on specific RADV Vulkan-based drivers.

NightSightProductions explains in their brand-new YouTube video, that adding the RADV support coding doubled the performance of Portal RTX on Steam Deck. They have now packaged the end result, into a mod that anyone is free to download and try out for themselves. The mod includes custom presets, varying in performance quality, which NightSightProductions additionally put together through their research during the modding project.

As of writing, the mod is still being approved by Nexus Mods, so its publication to the massive mod site is still pending. However, once the Portal mod is approved, anyone with a Steam Deck and copy of the original Portal game, along with the Portal RTX add-on, can download it and see the impressive results on their own Valve handheld.

Related Topics

Steam Deck

About The Author

Rosalie Newcombe

Dexerto's Senior Tech Writer. Rosalie is an expert on all things handhelds, and has been picking them up since the original Game Boy, all the way up to the Steam Deck. Before working at Dexerto, they covered all things hardware for PCGamesN and Custom PC. Get in touch via email at rosalie.newcombe@dexerto.com.

keep reading
New screenshot from the Fallout 4 update, on the screen of a Steam Deck.
Tech
Does Fallout 4 run on Steam Deck?
Rosalie Newcombe
Key-art from Fallout 76 on the screen of a Steam Deck.
Tech
Does Fallout 76 run on Steam Deck?
Rosalie Newcombe
Photo of "Delivery Man Knocking on a Door" by Yan Krukau from Pexels.com
Tech
Steam Deck owner shocked after Amazon accidentally sends upgraded model
Rosalie Newcombe
"Man in Astronaut Suit" image from Pixabay on pexels.com
Tech
The Steam Deck on the Moon? More likely than you’d think
Rosalie Newcombe
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech