Satisfactory Hotfix 1.0.0.1 patch notes: Bug & crash fixes, UI improvements

Following its wildly successful 1.0 launch, Satisfactory has received a new hotfix to address issues players have been encountering in the game.

The indie factory building title has quickly become one of the biggest games on Steam after its September 10, 2024 release, which comes after five and a half years in early access. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing, with players reporting issues that include the game crashing on launch.

Now, developer Coffee Stain Studios have released the first post-1.0 hotfix to address some of the most pressing issues, including several crashes and an issue with dedicated servers.

The devs also discussed some known issues that they hope to fix soon. As they share in the patch notes, much of the team is taking a well-deserved break from Friday through Monday, so we’re unlikely to see the next update until sometime next week at the earliest.

Here’s everything to know about Satisfactory v1.0.0.1.

Satisfactory v1.0.0.1 – Build 366202 patch notes

Coffee Stain Studio posted their full patch notes on Reddit.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Coal Generators would stop working after interacting with them in some scenarios

Fixed a crash when chainsawing certain foliage

Please note that some foliage cannot be removed with the chainsaw currently, but it is removable by the Nobelisk

Removed the remaining functionality to take high-res screenshots while using photo mode since it was previously broken and causing crashes

Fixed two crashes related to AbstractInstance that could occur when joining specific saves in Multiplayer or Dedicated Servers

Fixed several crashes related to both hosting and joining multiplayer sessions

UI

Removed the suggested driver version popup for AMD drivers

Added a new tooltip on the Language selection menu Some community translated languages are missing due to new and rewritten content for 1.0 that hasn’t had time to be translated yet. These will be added over time as more gets translated. If you’d like to help with translations, please join our Discord!



DEDICATED SERVERS

Fix for Dedicated Server Manager/HTTP API not binding to the correct bind address when there is only one network adapter in the system or multihome active, resulting in Server Manager not working.

KNOWN ISSUES

[Installation] 1.0 doesn’t download

Please make sure to exit Steam or the EGS launcher fully, or try verifying the game’s files, and reattempt downloading the game.

[Installation (Steam)] There is an .exe error when launching the game

Please restart Steam and verify the game’s files.

There are languages missing

These are the only officially supported languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified & Traditional Chinese.

A lot of translations for Satisfactory have been community driven, which means that every other language previously available (and potential new ones) needs to be translated by the community, before being added as community translations once more.

A lot of people in the community have already shown interest in helping us out with translations and we are ever so grateful to you all and we’ll update translations in game as they come in! If you want to help out check out info on our Discord. Please note that you need to have been part of the server for a time to be eligible for this.

I Can’t Switch supported Languages (workaround available)

If you still have any issue switching between officially supported languages, a quick fix for this is to exit the game, rename the **%LOCALAPPDATA%\FactoryGame\Saved\Config* folder to **%LOCALAPPDATA%\FactoryGame\Saved\Old_Config*, then launch the game.

Plugin Error on launch (workaround available)

This is related to mods installed. Mods currently do not work with 1.0 so please make sure to disable or even delete all your mods, until they are updated!

[Crash] Shader Cache (workaround available)

Users may experience the following Fatal Error when booting up the game: [File:C:\BuildAgent\work\b731a33f2a691e17\UE4\Engine\Source\Runtime\RHI\Private\PipelineStateCache.cpp] [Line: 365] Shader compilation failures are Fatal.

This can be fixed by forcing DirectX 11 (dx11) as the rendering API via the launch command: -dx11

Video of how to set dx11 as a launch option: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cn3e-m4a-hU&t=438s

Text information on how to set launch options: https://www.pcgamingwiki.com/wiki/Glossary:Command_line_argument

I can’t see the Early Access reward (Epic Games)

Everyone that has supported us during Early Access will receive some rewards upon starting up the game in 1.0, in the form of a new Helmet, Build Gun, and Trinket for said gun.

These rewards currently don’t appear on the EGS version of Satisfactory 1.0 – we know who you are and are currently working on getting this sorted! Thank you all so much for all the support!

White static effect over the game (AMD Radeon 5000 Series GPUs, possibly others)

This issue seems to be caused by broken AMD GPU drivers. Some workarounds on current drivers are:

Try disabling upscaling

If you really want to use upscaling, try using something other than FSR

If you really want to use FSR, try changing the value of the FSR application by single digit increments towards either the lower or higher end of your current settings

Force DirectX 11 as the rendering API through the launch command: -dx11

Mouse sensitivity feeling sluggish with V-Sync turned on

We’re currently investigating an issue where some players experience very sluggish mouse movement with V-Sync turned on. In the meantime, we recommend playing with V-Sync turned off if the mouse controls feel overly annoying.

Players starting at tier 2 on Dedicated Servers

