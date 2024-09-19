GTA Online no longer compatible with Steam Deck – the fix is in Rockstar’s hands

GTA Online no longer works on Steam Deck because of anti-cheat, but one action from Rockstar Games could resolve the issue.

In a move that shocked many, Rockstar updated Grand Theft Auto Online with the BattlEye anti-cheat software on September 18. Those who spent years asking for an anti-cheat system have finally gotten what they wanted; however, it’s come at a price.

Developers explained in the Update 1.69 patch notes that since Steam Deck does not support BattlEye, GTA Online is no longer playable on the handheld.

Article continues after ad

“You will be able to play GTAV Story Mode but unable to play GTA Online,” an FAQ response reads in part.

But Steam Deck owners shouldn’t give up hope just yet, especially since other games using BattlEye still work just fine on the platform.

At the center of the issue sits Proton, a compatibility tool that ensures Windows games can run on Linux, which Steam Deck’s operating system is based on.

Article continues after ad

Take-Two Interactive

Because of Proton, BattlEye anti-cheat doesn’t function properly with the Valve handheld – hence GTA Online’s current issues. But The Verge has noted that a solution for this very problem already exists.

Article continues after ad

Steam revealed in a 2021 update that developers only needed to reach out to BattlEye to enable Proton integration for their titles. “No additional work is required by the developer besides that communication.”

Developers, thus, need only to opt-in, and several have already done so. By the end of 2021, the list of supported games included the likes of ARK: Survival Evolved, DayZ, and Planetside 2.

If nothing has changed since then, Rockstar Games should similarly be able to opt-in so Steam Deck players can continue enjoying GTA Online, even with the anti-cheat system in place. Whether or not Rockstar will make the move presently remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

In the past, other developers like Bungie have chosen not to enable such functionality. Destiny 2 doesn’t support Steam Deck because of the company’s security concerns.