ChatGPT vs Bing Chat: Which chatbot is better?

Who wins between ChatGPT vs. Bing Chat? It’s a heated battle, but the two AI chatbots share more similarities than you might initially think.

The introduction of ChatGPT by OpenAI has resulted in many tech companies rushing their own AI product to market. ChatGPT, as you might know already, is a chatbot that can communicate on any topic and generate code, help complete homework, create emails, share recipes, and more. It has become a go-to tool for almost everything.

In response, brands like Microsoft and Google announced their own AI-powered chatbots. While Google’s Bard uses its in-house based on Google’s LaMDA language model, Bing Chat is in fact based on OpenAI’s very own GPT 4, thanks to a close partnership between the two companies.

Despite this, ChatGPT and Bing AI are slightly different. We’ve laid out all of the differences you need to know about below.

ChatGPT vs. Bing AI – Similarities and differences

ChatGPT Bing Chat Base GPT 3.5 / GPT 4 GPT 4 Accessibility Web, iOS app Web, All mobile platforms Pricing Free / $20 per-month Free Image generator No Integrated AI image generator Internet access ChatGPT Plus only Yes Information access Limited up to 2021 Up-to-date

Accessibility

Both Bing Chat and ChatGPT are openly available to anyone. ChatGPT requires you to sign up with your email address and verify your phone number. Bing Chat works on the latest version of Microsoft Edge and requires you to be logged in with your Microsoft email address.

While ChatGPT can be accessed via any browser on your desktop, it also has an iOS app now. Bing Chat is available via the Edge browser on all platforms, including smartphones. Moreover, Bing Chat is now available in Microsoft’s other applications, including Skype and Teams. It will soon be integrated into the Microsoft Office suite, making it more easily accessible than ChatGPT.

Language models

The free version of ChatGPT runs on the GPT 3.5 language model, while Bing Chat runs on the latest GPT 4 language model. This itself makes Bing Chat way more powerful than ChatGPT.

However, if you want to access GPT 4 on ChatGPT, it’s available with the ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Relevance of information

Bing Chat has been trained to use recent data to respond to your queries. It can even pull up the latest information from the web to give you relevant answers. ChatGPT currently cannot access the latest information, unless you’re a ChatGPT Plus subscriber signed up to a beta branch of a web-browsing model.

Though as this information is pulled from various websites, the data might not be accurate.

Pricing

While ChatGPT and Bing Chat are free to access, GPT4, the latest language model, is bundled with the ChatGPT Plus subscription at a monthly fee of $20.

Conversely, Microsoft uses GPT 4 in Bing Chat and does not plan to charge users. Instead, Microsoft generates revenue from advertisements shown on the browser.

Fine-tune responses with chat modes

Bing Chat offers you three chat modes to choose from. These include “More Creative” for imaginative chats, “More Balanced” for a friendly yet informative chat, and a “More Accurate” style offering concise and formal chats.

ChatGPT, however, does not have any such conversational modes. It is a natural language chatbot that lets you have human-like conversations.

Integrated image generator

Bing AI Chat has an integrated AI-powered image generator that can create an image based on the prompt you enter. Microsoft has integrated Open AI’s Dall-E-2 AI engine into its browser to enable this.

ChatGPT has no embedded image generator and can only offer text-based responses. Users can access the Dall-E-2 AI engine through the same website, i.e. https://platform.openai.com/apps.

The difference here is the ease of use. While a Bing Chat user is not required to leave the chat or open a new browser to generate a new image, the same is not possible with ChatGPT.

Also, as mentioned above, Microsoft has integrated Bing Chat in various other products, while ChatGPT doesn’t offer such integrations.

Usage limits

While both the chatbots are free, each has some soft limits. Bing AI Chat allows users to initiate 20 chats per session and 200 daily chats.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, is unlimited for GPT 3.5 and allows users to ask unlimited prompts. ChatGPT Plus users are limited to 25 GPT 4 prompts every three hours.

Security

Both bots are susceptible to attacks from hackers. ChatGPT has already had cases of cyber threats, bugs exposing conversation history, and jailbreaks. It can even be trained to create biased or harmful content.

Conversely, Bing Chat employs stricter measures to counter cyber threats. The chatbot automatically terminates chats if something unusual is identified.

Support

Since both Bing Chat and ChatGPT are free-to-use, they do not offer one-to-one customer support. ChatGPT, on the other hand, has a list of FAQs and a chatbot to answer your queries. Chat GPT Plus users can access billing support but do not expect lightning quick responses.

ChatGPT vs Bing Chat – They are good at different things

Though both chatbots have pros and cons, it depends on what you want to use them for. While ChatGPT can be used as an AI assistant, Bing Chat is more of a web search on steroids and can be used to research topics.

To determine which option better suits your requirements, consider factors such as the specific use case, required functionalities, integration possibilities, pricing, and support. Evaluating the features and documentation of ChatGPT and Bing Chat is recommended to determine which aligns best with your needs and preferences.

