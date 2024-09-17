Skate console playtest: Platforms and how to register

Die-hard Skate fans will get their hands on the highly-anticipated Skate revival as Electronic Arts prepares for a console playtest in fall 2024.

More than a decade removed from the last release, Skate is finally kickflipping its way back into the spotlight. Following on from its initial reveal in 2021, the all-new entry is now closing in on its Early Access launch.

EA and developer Full Circle have previously hosted playtests for PC players, but console users will get their turn come fall 2024. Here’s what we know so far.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts Skate 3 hit PS3 and Xbox 360 in May 2010.

A closed console playtest will become available on an unspecified date in fall 2024.

At the time of writing, EA and Full Circle haven’t shared anymore concrete details about when the testing phase will officially begin. We’ll be sure to update this article with new information as it surfaces.

What platforms is the Skate playtest on?

Console players will have a chance to join the next playtest for Skate.

Article continues after ad

While EA hasn’t specified which console platforms will take part, the questionnaire included in the sign-up form does ask if interested parties have access to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series hardware.

Article continues after ad

How to register for the Skate playtest

To access the upcoming Skate build, players must first ensure they have an EA account. After logging into the EA website, it’s simply a matter of registering to be a playtester, selecting platform preferences, agreeing to all terms and conditions, and hoping for an invitation.

It’s unknown how many participants may be selected, but not everyone is guaranteed entry. As such, even those who register can’t be assured they’ll gain access to the upcoming playtest sessions.

Article continues after ad

That’s all there is to know about the Skate playtest on consoles for now. In announcing a 2025 launch window for Early Access, the developers confirmed plans to share more information in the “coming months.”