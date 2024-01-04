New Windows 11 PCs must have dedicated Copilot AI button according to Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that upcoming Windows 11 PCs will feature a dedicated Copilot AI button on the keyboard, with the first being unveiled at CES 2024.

CES 2024 is set to start on January 9, 2024, and companies have already begun making massive announcements to lead up to the event.

Nvidia is rumored to launch new graphics cards, Dell has completely redesigned its XPS laptop lineup, and now Microsoft has hit fans with the “first significant change” to the Windows PC keyboard in 30 years.

Starting with computers launched at CES 2024, Microsoft is now requiring users to include a dedicated Copilot AI button on their keyboard.

Microsoft now requires Copilot button on new Windows PCs

Revealed in a blog post on the Windows website, Microsoft has shared the new Copilot key in a “significant shift” where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows.

As the “first significant change” to the Windows keyboard in 30 years, the Copilot key will be used alongside the Windows key to give users easy access to the Copilot AI built into the operating system.

“We believe it will empower people to participate in the AI transformation more easily. The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day to day,” they said.

Copilot fully launched to most Windows 11 users back at the end of 2023 alongside an update to the operating system that placed an easy to access button on the taskbar.

It was met with split thoughts across the board, and many began to find ways to disable the feature from being used entirely.

We’ll have to wait to see reactions from users regarding this new keyboard button, but in the meantime, you can keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.