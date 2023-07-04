PlayStation 5 Slim could be released this year claim Microsoft lawyers

A court document from Microsoft’s legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission has declared that a PlayStation 5 Slim could release in late 2023.

In 2022, Microsoft started looking to buy Activision Blizzard for almost $70b – a significant increase from its $7.5b Bethesda deal. However, the July 18 deadline is quickly approaching for the two companies’ merger agreement.

Since the deal’s announcement, several obstacles have prevented it from happening – including the UK blocking the decision. Now, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to stop Microsoft from acquiring Activision.

Internal documents from the FTC v. Microsoft hearing have revealed previously secret information like Xbox’s plans to purchase SEGA and Bungie. Additionally, the court battle could have just given us more details on Sony’s plans for a PlayStation 5 Slim.

Microsoft lawyers confirm future PlayStation 5 Slim

In the document, Microsoft lawyers discussed the different models of Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles and their price tags. For example, how the Xbox Series S costs $50 less than the Switch OLED version.

“PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99 and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point,” the document reads.

Previously, PlayStation launched Slim versions of all four of its consoles. The alternative cost less for a smaller version of the original device.

Before Microsoft lawyers talked about the PS5 Slim, several rumors surrounded the product’s alleged development. However, any leaked information should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.

Insider Gaming suggested that the PS5 Slim could have a removable disc drive and a new chassis. At the time of writing, there are two versions of the PlayStation 5: Digital and Physical. The Physical Edition features a full disc drive, while the Digital lacks one entirely.

The rumors also suggest that a PlayStation 5 Slim may also be released in September 2023, which is in line with the allusions from Microsoft’s lawyers.

