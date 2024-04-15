Tech

Fallout player watches iconic TV show moment in VR while playing it at the same time

Rosalie Newcombe
Screenshot of the Fallout TV show playing in Fallout 4 VR.GingasVR

One Fallout player watched the bombs drop in the new Fallout TV show while experiencing the same moment in Fallout 4 VR.

Since the Fallout TV show landed on Amazon Prime last week, the Fallout games have enjoyed a resurgence. Many fans are revisiting the post-apocalyptic wasteland, but one fan came up with an interesting way to experience the Fallout franchise.

VR modder and content creator GingasVR, took to X/Twitter to share their experience of returning to Fallout 4 VR following the release of the TV show. However, while re-experiencing the bombs dropping in Fallout 4 VR, they experienced the moment as presented in the TV show at the same time.

In the short clip, we can see GingasVR play through the opening of Fallout 4 VR. But, instead of the opening running as normal, they have an additional window playing the Fallout TV show.

The opening of the TV show and Fallout 4 refer to the same day in Fallout’s lore: October 23, 2077.

The show and game take place in different locations, as Fallout 4 is based in Boston and New England, while the TV show is set in California. As the bombs drop in the retro-futuristic world of Fallout, GingasVR had the timing of the TV show scene set up so precisely, that it presents the iconic moment in two different perspectives.

Typically, you can’t watch TV shows while playing Fallout 4 VR. However, GingasTV is a veteran VR modder and set up their headset to watch the TV series while playing the game at the same time.

While they don’t share the mod or method used to watch the show in-game, GingasVR shared the ‘Fallout 4 Essentials Overhaul mod’ they created in the comments of their X/Twitter post.

