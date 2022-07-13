5 Last-minute Prime Day deals you don’t want to miss

Sayem Ahmed . 12 minutes ago

Looking for last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals? Fret not, as we’ve rounded up some of the best ones that you can still get your hands on before they disappear.

Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer since Amazon’s shopping event is actually a two-day affair. Luckily for you, that means that you’ll still be able to get some great discounts before they all dry up, and you’re left in a world languishing without deals.

Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy, so it’s a no-brainer why this one appears to be so popular. This pair of headphones boasts incredible sound quality, in addition to having some of the best noise-cancelling that a headset can muster, in addition to features like an ambient noise mode.

A new version, the WH-1000XM5 was released just a few months ago. However, they lack the portability of the XM4s. They’re a very marginal update, meaning that the WH-1000XM4 is still an incredible value pick-up. This last-minute Prime Day deal is likely one of the best prices you are going to see for the headset ahead of Black Friday.

You can check out the best Prime Day headphone deals here if the XM4s don’t tickle your fancy.

Sitting at 35% off on Amazon US, you can pick up the Sony WH-1000XM4 now.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch has been a staple smartwatch for almost anyone looking to integrate their digital lives a little bit more deeply. Boasting excellent fitness features, in addition to a now-iconic design, which is available in several different colorways. for iPhone users, the integration goes even deeper, though you are still able to use the watch standalone, you just won’t have access to all of the fancy features offered by the watch.

You are probably not going to see this getting any cheaper, so you should definitely hop on this last-minute Prime Day offer.

Sitting at a 28% discount, you’ll still be able to save on this Smartwatch before Prime Day ends.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is one of the best price-to-performance CPUs you can buy. This PC component is sitting on the AM4 socket, you’ll be able to upgrade your older Ryzen-based system up to the 5600X without any hitches, as long as your motherboard supports it. AM4 is going out of vogue, and being replaced with AM5 whenever the Zen 4 processors land, so this might be your best chance to pick up an upgrade for your older PC before AMD stops selling them.

This last-minute Prime Day offer might still be around after Prime Day, too, since the CPU is nearing the end of its shelf-life.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X can still be picked up at an incredible 43% off.

Intel Core i5 12600KF

If you’re looking for the absolute best, latest-generation CPU that still retains a good price-to-performance ratio, you could do much worse than picking up this performant 12th-generation Intel processor. With full support for things like DDR5, this is somewhat more of a future-proofed option than the Ryzen 5 5600X, which is rapidly approaching the end of its life.

This is an excellent last-minute Prime Day deal, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any other PC components you might need to finish off your build.

The Intel Core i5 12600KF is available on Amazon US with 30% off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s range of Fire TV sticks are incredibly popular and can turn any television into its own little smart device, you’d be remiss to not take a look at them, especially if you have an aging television set that needs a little bit of kick to it. The Fire TV sticks are an absolute steal, and also a great way to integrate your television into the Alexa ecosystem if it is not already.

This last-minute Prime Day deal would make for an excellent gift, so don’t sleep on it.

You can get the Amazon Fire Stick Lite for 60% off at Amazon US now.