Sony WH-1000XM4 gets $100 discount in Best Buy deal

Sony’s stunning WH-1000XM4 headphones are a brilliant choice for their active noise-cancelling, and now you can grab them with a $100 discount.

Having a good pair of headphones with good active noise cancelling can make all the difference to your comfort and enjoyment when you are out and about. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones have been consistent favorites for many users thanks to their great design and excellent features, and now you can get your own pair with a hefty $100 at Best Buy.

Though slightly older tech than Sony’s new flagship WH-1000XM5, the XM4s are still a great pair of headphones, and differences between the two models aside from design are fairly minimal. Active noise cancelling can block out excess noise from crowds, or silence engine noises on trains and planes. This makes them ideal for traveling, especially since the noise cancelling algorithm can adjust between noise cancellation and ambient sound modes.

High-end noise cancelling for a bargain price

If you find you do need to talk to someone, simply holding a hand over one of the ear cups will enter transparency mode, allowing users to communicate without needing to remove the headphones.

Best Buy, Pexels

Users of the WH-1000XM4 headphones can look forward to 30 hours of battery life, adjustable EQ, and excellent sound quality. In addition, the WH-1000XM4 headphones can be paired with several Bluetooth devices, so users will not have to worry about having to repeatedly disconnect and re-pair the headphones every time they want to use them with a different device.

With $100 off the MSRP, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones provide high-end sound and noise cancelling for an affordable price.

