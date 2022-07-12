Get up to 40% off the Sony WH-1000XM4 in this unbeatable Prime Day deal

Sayem Ahmed . 43 minutes ago

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has hit its lowest price ever, as a part of an unmissable Prime Day deal.

If you are looking for one of the base noise-cancelling headphones that money can buy, you could do much worse than get your hands on the Sony WH-1000XM4s.

They might not be the latest model out, with the XM5’s having launched just a few short months ago. But, they still have a lot of bite, and they have also just hit their lowest price ever this Prime Day.

The WH-1000X line of Sony headsets is their flagship headphones, and the XM4s has been kicking around for a few years. The headset boasts an adjustable EQ, unbeatable sound quality, and incredible noise-cancelling. They’re extremely high-end, and there are very few headsets out there that are better.

The WH-1000XM4’s are great for blocking out noise. They now utilizing an algorithm to eliminate all those annoying distractions throughout the day in real-time. You might also look to use them while out and about, the headphones actually adjust between noise cancellation and ambient sound modes. Of course, you also get a full suite of manual controls, too.

For those of you on multiple devices, you can also hook the WH-1000XM4s up to several of your Bluetooth-equipped pieces of tech. so you don’t have to repeatedly connect and disconnect them.

WH-1000XM4 vs WH-1000XM5

The WH-1000XM5 headphones really are a small upgrade and are slightly better in some ways. However, they do not possess the sheer portability of their predecessor, which you can easily fold away for easier portability.

Sony is also utilizing the tech from these headphones in their new line of INZONE gaming headsets, which we expect will be one of the best gaming headphones when they release.

The rigid and premium construction of the headset is leagues beyond its competitors, so you should pick one up as a part of a Prime Day headphone deal because it’s going to be one of your last chances to pick this headset up before Black Friday.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.