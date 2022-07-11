Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best PC component deals

Joel Loynds . 40 minutes ago

Prime Day PC component deals are going to be all the rage this year, as the electronics shortage slowly dissipates.

Deals will be updated once Prime Day goes live. Right now, these are the early deals available.

Prime Day GPU deals

With the crypto bubble finally popping and seemingly not properly recovering this time around, graphics cards have slowly been entering back into stock. The best thing is? The sales being featured this Prime Day are showing what GPUs should be really priced at.

CPU Prime Day deals

Now is also probably a good time to upgrade your CPU, as both AMD and Intel’s current offerings are doing pretty well for themselves. Whether you hang on a little longer for AMD’s Ryzen 7000s is up to you, but skimping out on some of the Intel chips that will be on sale isn’t something we’d recommend. Expect to see DDR4 RAM on sale across the board, as DDR5 slowly begins to seep into the market more and more.

PC storage Prime Day deals

NVMe, SSD, HDD, whatever it is, will be on sale. Even if you can’t find one you want, there’s always a chance that some external drives will be ‘shuckable’ and can be plopped straight into your PC.

Power supply deals on Prime Day

Heard about those GPU power requirements? We have and it is terrifying. Don’t get caught out with your 550W PSU and upgrade to something a lot more suitable today.

CPU Saving Thermaltake Smart 500W $10

Motherboard Prime Day deals

If you’re going to be upgrading to the next AMD chips or even the next Intel chips (12th gen onwards), you’re going to want to consider getting a new motherboard to help you work with the new features that are going to be available. PCIe 4.0, 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6 are all well worth the investment.

PC Case Prime Day Deals

Building for the first time or need something to house all those extra parts that will be leaving your current PC? Have no fear, we suspect a few PC cases will go on sale during Prime Day.