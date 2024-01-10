Flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 plummet to lowest-ever price in unmissable deal

If you are after some premium wireless headphones without breaking the bank, the latest offer from Amazon on Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 might be what you have been waiting for.

Sony has been producing audio equipment for a long time and has rightfully acquired a reputation for supplying quality in the realm of headphones. The WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones are Sony’s flagship in this area, and thanks to 25% off at Amazon, they might just have come back down into a more affordable range.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones got the nod as our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones overall. They offer superb performance for most use cases and show significant improvement over the predecessors, the WH-1000XM4.

Flagship features for a lower price

Thanks to their lightweight design, the WH-1000XM5 headphones are very portable, and have a sleek shell and foldable design that makes them easy to tuck away when not in use. Despite the compact size, they can offer up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

While not truly audiophile quality, the WH-1000XM5 headphones have excellent sound clarity along with some of the best active noise canceling currently on the market. Users can take advantage of simple and intuitive touch controls to change the volume, skip tracks, or accept or reject calls when paired with a smartphone.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones have several quality-of-life features, such as a transparency mode that can detect when you are speaking with someone and automatically pause the music to enable you to hold a conversation. The headphones can even paired to two different devices simultaneously, allowing a user to play a game on a PC and still accept incoming calls.

This flagship device is available with 25% off from Amazon, offering a brilliant deal to users who want top-of-the-range sound.

