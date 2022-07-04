The best July 4th deals and sales at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

Joel Loynds . 1 day ago

Are you looking for the best July 4th deals? We’ve done some digging on the best sitewide sales, so you don’t have to waste time seeking them out yourself.

Let’s cut to the chase. We’ve found loads of July 4th deals. Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon are all offering various discounts across their site for the latest tech and gaming products, so we’ve pored over their listings for some of the best ones that you can find.

There are July 4th sales on everything. Not even things we’d usually cover, as Best Buy and Walmart’s reaches go far beyond the normal bounds of gaming hardware. Take our hand and you’ll save a metric tonne of cash on just about everything you’d want to fill up your gaming space. These deals come ahead of Prime Day, so if you can’t wait for a bargain then, you might want to take a look at these.

Best Buy July 4th deals

Best Buy currently has a wide selection of PS5-ready NVMEs on sale, including the Adata XPG 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive, as well as still running their brand-wide sale on Samsung SSDs.

Included are Samsung’s excellent mid-tier level monitors, the CRG5 27″, which offer a 144Hz refresh rate with a whopping $150 off.

While we wrote about it the other day, the LG C1 is still at a ridiculous low of $800 as well. This is one of, if not the best TV for pretty much everything. It’s so reliable and color accurate, that it has been used in some production houses as a reference monitor.

Walmart Independence Day sales

Meanwhile, over at Walmart, it’s well… Walmart. You’ll have to do some sifting through to find some solid deals during their July 4th sales, that aren’t homeware, but if you’re after some incredible-looking Sonic the Hedgehog sheets for your bed and some real budget-level keyboards and headsets (we’re talking sub-$20), then Walmart might be the better option for kitting out the kids this July 4th.

Amazon sales on July 4th

Elsewhere, Amazon isn’t exactly running a July 4th sale per se, but ramping up for the looming Prime Day, their two-day special sale. It’s already shaping up to be a mega-money saver if the early sales are anything to go by.

Things like the Echo Dot and their Omni Series 4K TVs are currently all on sale, with a 43″, 4K TV with embedded Fire TV coming in at a ludicrous price.

There’s going to be much more that you can save on during Prime Day, so if you’ve got your heart set on something right now, it could be a good idea to wait a little bit ahead of pulling the trigger.