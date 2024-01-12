Massive 4K LG OLED TV drops to lowest-ever price at Best Buy

Looking for a premium viewing experience that won’t break the bank? Look no further than the LG’s 77 Class 4K UHD OLED TV.

LG’s top-of-the-line C2 smart OLED TV boasts an impressive 77-inch screen, perfect for immersing yourself in your favorite movies and TV shows. Add this massive TV to your home entertainment setup, and you won’t have to worry about anything else. Usually priced at $2775, Walmart is offering this LG C2 series 4K OLED TV at a discount of $677, making it highly affordable for a limited time.

With a 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision, you’ll enjoy breathtaking picture quality with vibrant colors and stunning details. Plus, the OLED display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ensuring your viewing experience is smooth and seamless.

The perfect home entertainment device

This TV also comes with WebOS, LG’s in-house smart TV platform that offers access to all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. You can easily navigate menus and settings with the intuitive magic remote, which also supports voice control.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll love the LG 77C2PUA’s support for 4K gaming with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for fast-paced games that require quick response times. Plus, the TV’s OLED panel offers reduced input lag, ensuring your gaming experience is as seamless as possible.

But don’t just take our word for it – the LG 77C2PUA has received rave reviews from satisfied customers who praise its exceptional picture quality, wide viewing angles, and sleek design. With Walmart’s low prices, you can enjoy this premium TV for a fraction of the cost of other retailers.

So why wait? With its stunning picture quality, innovative features, and affordable price tag, this deal won’t last long. Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your viewing experience to a whole new level.

