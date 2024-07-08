Is Zenless Zone Zero cross-platform? Crossplay for PC, PlayStation, iOS & Android explained

Zenless Zone Zero can be played across PC, PS5, iOS, and Android but does the game include crossplay and cross-platform support?

Whether you’re unlocking free Zenless Zone Zero characters or spending your hard-earned Polychromes on the current banner, there’s always something to keep you busy in New Eridu.

However, many players will be wondering if ZZZ features crossplay and cross-progression support. After all, being able to sync your progress and play with fans across PC, PS5, and mobile is incredibly useful.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform support in Zenless Zone Zero.

Is Zenless Zone Zero crossplay?

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero crossplay support is present within the game.

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero is crossplay. This means you can team up with players across PC, Android, iOS, and PS5. Unfortunately, given the limited nature of ZZZ’s multiplayer, playing with your friends is particularly tricky, especially since matchmaking in the Reckless Challenge mode is random.

It’s important to note players can turn off crossplay functionality via the in-game settings, so be sure to do this if you only want to match with those on your platform.

As always, we’ll provide updates on Zenless Zone Zero’s crossplay modes as and when HoYoverse reveals further details.

Does Zenless Zone Zero have cross-platform progression?

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero supports cross-progression across all versions of the game. This is ideal for those who wish to carry on their adventure when away from home, particularly during lengthy commutes or IRL downtime.

With Zenless Zone Zero being free to play, you’ll be able to download multiple copies of the game on all your chosen systems. Because of this, we recommend installing ZZZ on PC, PS5, and mobile to see which you prefer.

Before you go queuing up for any Reckless Challenge matches, be sure to check out our Best Ellen build, Best Soukaku build, and best Nekomata build to ensure you are maximizing your DPS.