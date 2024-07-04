How to install Non-Steam Launchers on Steam Deck

Installing non-Steam games on Valve’s Steam Deck used to be a bit of a hassle. With NonSteamLaunchers, it simplifies things by integrating non-Steam stores automatically into Proton.

Setup is probably the easiest we’ve encountered. You’ll need to be in Desktop Mode for this. To get there quickly do the following:

Hit the Steam button Head to Power Press “Switch to desktop”

Now use your choice of internet browser to navigate to the project’s Github page.

From here, you can download the script (it’s the big colorful button). Once you’ve moved it somewhere outside of your Downloads folder, double-click to execute it.

If you run Decky Plugins on your device, the NonSteamLauncher is also available in that store. Just be sure to follow the on-screen instructions. For those of you who want to do this manually, keep following on.

How to manually install NonSteamLaunchers

After downloading, a menu will appear

Before checking boxes be sure to install and update Proton-GE

If you get a “Shortcut Creator”, you can hit cancel to skip it

Once updated, the menu will reappear, now check any boxes for each launcher you want installed

After completion, head back to Gaming Mode via the icon on the Desktop or by restarting the device

All your new launchers will be under Non-Steam Games

Installing NonSteamLauncher

You’ll be greeted with a menu of what you want to do. We recommend hitting the “Install Proton-GE” button at the top first, just be sure we’re updated and ready.

After you’ve waited for Proton-GE to install, you can now check any box you want in the list of launchers. These include everything from major players like Epic and EA to the home of indie developers, itch.io.

Once you hit install, NonSteamLauncher will automatically set up the Proton environments for each launcher. By default, it’ll pile them all under the same environment, but you can separate these by choosing the very top check box.

The only reason you’d want to do this is if you intend to move the files produced for each launcher to their respective area on the device or in external storage.

After you’ve completed the installation, you can head back into Gaming Mode via the icon on your desktop or, by restarting your device.

When you check your library, under “Non-Steam Games” you’ll find icons for all the launchers you selected. These will start the actual launchers for the game, emulated as if you were on Windows.

As Proton is – in the most basic terms – a Windows emulator, NonSteamLauncher is doing the heavy lifting in setup. Instead of relying on API keys or external launchers like Lutris and Heroic, it simply emulates the store in this faux Windows environment.

That’s why when you go to install something via Epic, it’ll still list the designated location as a Windows file structure.

With this now installed, you can access games originally thought to be off-limits. This includes MiHoYo’s latest game, Zenless Zone Zero, and Genshin Impact.