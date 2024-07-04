How to play Zenless Zone Zero on macOS (M-series & Intel)

Zenless Zone Zero is out, and unsurprisingly, there’s no official macOS version. However, don’t fret, as those on M-series devices have a super easy way to install the game.

There are a few caveats and annoyances, but Zenless Zone Zero runs just fine on my MacBook Pro (2021, M1 Pro, 16GB RAM).

However, we had issues getting our Xbox Series controller picked up, so your mileage will vary.

How to install Zenless Zone Zero on M-series MacBooks

Install PlayCover

Head to PlayCover’s website Download the latest build Double-click and drag into the Applications folder You’ll need to allow it through your security settings Try to open the app and let it warn you about the security settings, press OK Use Spotlight (CMD+Space) and search for Security Head into the settings it presents and scroll down You’ll see a message about allowing PlayCover to run. Allow it PlayCover should now start up and be ready to go

Now, just like with retro emulation, we can’t share a direct link to the files. While ZZZ is free, other files hosted might not be. If you search “Zenless Zone Zero IPA,” you’ll find it.

Install Zenless Zone Zero

After you have the file, drag or import it through the onscreen menu to install the game. It’ll take a few minutes. Then, launch the game and allow the permissions.

Essentially, we’re just emulating the iOS and iPadOS versions of the game. This is a built-in feature with M-series laptops that MiHoYo could take advantage of by allowing the download in Apple’s App Store.

They already allow Honkai Third Impact, so the missing trio of Genshin Impact, Star Rail, and now ZZZ is odd.

Zenless Zone Zero crashes unexpectedly on PlayCover

The app can be temperamental at times and might not relaunch after shutting it down.

The easiest way to get around this is to simply re-add the app to the launcher. It’ll simply replace part of the app data but hold all the 19GB install files and your logins.

Alternate methods

We recommend following our Game Porting Toolkit guide if you’re after a more “PC”-like experience with the game. This will take you through the developer tools, install your choice of launcher, and test the game to see if it’s stable.

We haven’t recommended it today, as the game looks just fine if you mess about with the resolution settings. We’ve been playing on PlayCover’s iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 5th gen) settings, and outside a few unexpected crashes, again, it’s been just fine.

Install on Intel macOS devices

For Intel devices, you’ll have a few options. There’s Bootcamp, which will dual-boot Windows on your device.

For this, you’ll need to make a Windows Installation USB, which we have a guide on how to do. Next, load up Bootcamp (Spotlight search it with CMD+Space) and follow the installation instructions. This will guide you through partitioning your drive to fit both operating systems simultaneously.

We recommend you do this on your internal drive and have enough room for at least 256GB.

Once installed, simply download Zenless Zone Zero via the Epic Store or HoYo Player.