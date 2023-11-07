Man reveals how iPhone 15 action button “almost killed” him

TikToker Carterpcs revealed in a video how the iPhone 15’s action button “almost killed” him when it unknowingly activated his flashlight for an extended period of time.

Announced during Apple’s event back in September 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices feature a programmable action button in place of the existing switch that silents the phone’s sound.

It can be programmed to do just about anything your phone can do, including order a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks.

Article continues after ad

TikToker Carterpcs uses his to turn on the flashlight, and took to his platform to share a recent mishap with the action button that nearly resulted in his death.

Article continues after ad

TikToker’s iPhone 15 “almost killed” him with flashlight

Uploaded on November 6, 2023, Carterpcs revealed a recent incident where his iPhone 15 action button accidentally triggered the phone’s flashlight while in his pocket.

“Today the iPhone 15 action button almost killed me,” he joked before stating it might be a little dramatic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Carter went on to he began to feel “searing pain” in his thigh while in class and sat there for a bit before realizing that it could have been due to the iPhone’s flashlight being on.

Article continues after ad

After connecting the dots, Carter was able to turn off his flashlight and save his leg from any major injury due to the heat.

Article continues after ad

He did have a suggestion to share with Apple, though. “I feel like that’s a pretty easy fix. If the flashlight’s been on for an extended period of time, and the camera doesn’t see anything — just turn it off after like 5 minutes,” he said.

Whether or not Carter changed his action button settings after this incident is unknown, but it’s safe to assume that he’ll be quicker to shut off his flashlight the next time it gets activated on accident.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.