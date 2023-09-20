Woman shares “unhinged” iPhone 15 shortcut to order Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

A woman has shared a way to make the iPhone 15’s new action button work to order a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks and users are calling it “unhinged.”

On September 12, 2023, Apple revealed the iPhone 15 alongside a couple of new watches and a massive update to iOS, iPad OS, and Watch OS.

Among the new features on the iPhone 15 is the action button, which can be used to do just about anything on the phone alongside the Apple Shortcuts app.

Pumpkin Spice Latte season is here, and one woman on Threads has revealed how she’s using the new action button to automate her order from Starbucks.

Woman shares “unhinged” iPhone 15 shortcut to order Starbucks

On September 19, 2023, The Verge journalist Allison Johnson shared her “unhinged” use of the iPhone 15 action button.

“You guys think I’m kidding about the PSL button, I am serious as a heart attack,” she said.

In the pictures, you can see the Apple Shortcuts app with the instructions to open the Starbucks app and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Her use of the action button quickly garnered the attention of users, with many shocked that she actually did it.

“This is so unhinged, it’s actually amazing. I love it so much,” one user replied.

Another commented: “Both amazing and horrifying at the same time.”

“Imagine accidentally pressing it in your pocket and you come home to a bunch of pumpkin spice latte’s,” shared a third user.

As the iPhone 15 becomes increasingly available for more users, it’s likely we’ll see other unique ways that people are using the Action Button. For now, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.