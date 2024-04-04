Why the iPhone 16’s new buttons could be a bad move for Apple

Apple is reportedly planning to add another button to the upcoming iPhone 16, bringing the total to five. But, this change might make the iPhone more confusing and clunky.

When the first iPhone launched back in 2007, it had a scarcity of buttons compared to other phones on the market. Having only four buttons on a smartphone in 2007 was an impressive feat, driven by Steve Jobs’ dislike or, some might say, fear of buttons.

Koumpounophobia is the fear of buttons. Some speculate that Steve Jobs may have had it, or at least a strong aversion, which could explain his love for button-less turtlenecks. During the announcement of the original iPhone on stage, Jobs began by poking fun at Nokia, Blackberry, and Palm phones, all of which featured buttons. He later unveiled the iPhone, which notably lacked physical buttons on the front except for the home button.

Even after Jobs’ departure, Apple continued his fight against buttons. In 2017, the Cupertino company announced the iPhone X, the first iPhone to abandon the iconic home button. Fans cheered, seeing it as the end of Apple’s war against buttons.

The iPhone X was truly a masterpiece, and Apple has continued to polish its design with subsequent iPhones, reducing bezels, eliminating the notch, and even removing the alert slider. However, in 2024, Apple seems to have developed a newfound affection for buttons.

Reports have claimed that the iPhone 16 series will debut with an additional button, called the “capture button”. This button will assist users in taking pictures and recording videos. It may also feature a 2-stage release mechanism similar to professional cameras.

When pressed halfway, the capture button could activate autofocus and exposure. Holding the button at mid-course might maintain the focus point and allow for recomposition. A further press on the button could then capture the picture.

This brings the total number of physical buttons up to five, which might not necessarily be a good thing. In the iPhone 16 dummies, shared by an X user, you’ll notice that the phones are cluttered with buttons – three on the right side and two on the left. This not only detracts from the minimalist design but can also be confusing for users.

Buttons can have different functions based on how and when you push them, which can be confusing, especially if you’re not a tech-savvy user. Also, I just don’t see the need for a capture button when we already have volume rockers. Even with the 2-stage release feature, adding an extra button seems unnecessary. Android phones could double-press the power button to launch the camera; maybe Apple could do something similar.

The new capture button is supposed to be sensitive to touch, rather than a clicky button. This means it’s flat and silent, which is great if you use your phone without a case. But for those who use cases, it means the case needs a special cutout for the button. And let’s be honest, too many cutouts can make a case look clunky.

Steve Jobs treated buttons as blemishes that add complexity and hinder their clean aesthetics, notes The Wall Street Journal. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, devices with fewer physical buttons are more adaptable to changes in software and user interface design.

Of course, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the design of the upcoming iPhone 16. The handset won’t be until September 2024. It’s possible the iPhone maker could have a different implementation for the buttons that may not look so clunky. But if the current leaks and rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 16 is facing a design problem.