iPhone users shocked after finding Harry Potter-esque Siri shortcuts

iPhone users on Reddit were left shocked after finding multiple Harry Potter-esque Siri shortcuts that help control your phone.

Since the launch of Siri, iPhone users have continued to find hidden commands that help them navigate around their phone or other Apple devices.

Two of those commands include Harry Potter-esque spell commands “Lumos” and “Nox,” which turn your phone’s flashlight on and off.

One user posted a screenshot revealing this on the iPhone subreddit, leaving many shocked about the hidden commands.

“Just when I thought I knew everything about the iPhone,” they said alongside the screenshot.

Over 80 people took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts, with many sharing other hidden commands and uses for them.

“Well I’ll be da*ned, it works,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I’m not a Harry Potter fan but this is pretty freakn cool.”

Others shared that the flashlight commands also work on the Apple Watch and iPad devices, but trying it on the Macbook Air doesn’t seem to do anything.

These commands have been around for quite some time and are compatible with Google Assistant on Android as well. But still, it’s clear some people had no idea they existed until now.