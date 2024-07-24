iOS 18 beta 4: Every new feature & change coming to iPhone

Apple has released the iOS 18 beta 4 to testers, and while it lacks big features, there are several changes you need to be aware of.

iOS 18 beta 4 will let you try some of the upcoming features before the official release. It lacks Apple Intelligence among other notable features that Apple announced at WWDC 2024. However, there are minor changes in the UI and new CarPlay wallpapers, and RCS is also being made available to more carriers.

However, some users are noting issues with the new iOS version that are affecting brightness and other features. We discuss everything new on iOS 18 beta 4, and the issues that arise when using the software.

UI changes

iOS 18 beta 4 brings some tweaks to the user interface (UI) across different apps. For example, the Books app got a minor UI change. Books in the “Continue Reading” section now have a black background (via 9to5Mac). Also, the icon on the lock screen has been redesigned when using iPhone Mirroring.

Apple added a new animation to the “Subscriber” badge in the iCloud settings menu. It also made a slight adjustment to the design of the “Hidden” apps folder in the App Library.

Elsewhere, the new flashlight UI, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, is now also available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

RCS comes to more carriers

The new iOS version brings RCS to new carriers, including Fido Canada, Orange Spain, Orange UK, Rogers Canada, T-Mobile UK, Vodafone Spain, and Yoigo Spain.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, was developed as a replacement for SMS. It offers features found in modern messaging apps, such as typing indicators and read receipts, allows for longer messages, and supports higher-quality images and videos.

Minor adjustments

Apple has introduced a bunch of new features with iOS 18 beta 4 that aren’t massive but can be really helpful. We’ve categorized these features by the respective app below.

FaceTime: In Low Data Mode, FaceTime now uses more data when network conditions are good for improved video call quality.



The company has also added support for tracking your state of mind in the Health or Journal app, logging run and mixed walking or running sessions with just your iPhone, identifying people and pets from Photos, and enhancing trip suggestions to highlight countries and states you’ve visited.



Siri: iOS 18 beta 4 improves Siri audio in your car with "Respond over Media Source". You can go to settings and enable Siri to respond using the speaker in your car for clearer audio while driving.



iOS 18 beta 4 improves Siri audio in your car with “Respond over Media Source”. You can go to settings and enable Siri to respond using the speaker in your car for clearer audio while driving. Apple Wallet: To fight fraud, adding an ID to your iPhone might involve taking a Live Photo, along with or instead of a series of head and facial movements. This Live Photo will be checked by your device and Apple to confirm that you’re the one submitting the photo.

Known issues

Users have reported in a Reddit thread that they are facing several issues after installing the latest beta update.

“My CarPlay is crashing every time I ask Siri to do anything! The screen freezes, the phone disconnects from the car, and reconnects a few seconds later! … and it’s doing what I asked sometimes,” one user wrote.

“My 15PM [iPhone 15 Pro Max], wifi noticeably slowed down and the time it’s taking to connect/load websites makes me feel like I’m waiting for dial-up again,” said another.

“Since beta 4 install, every other time I unlock my phone or just pick it up, it lights up at minimum brightness. I have to manually raise brightness or relock and immediately unlock the phone and it will be at normal brightness again,” wrote another.

If you want to try iOS 18 beta 4 for yourself, you can sign up for the Developer Beta Program. However, as the Redditors mentioned above suggest, the beta software is riddled with issues.